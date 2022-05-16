Geary County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Fire Department dive team recovered the body of Jesse Paul Sockness, 40, of Lawrence, from Milford Lake Friday evening.
The incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Autopsy results are pending.
Sockness was missing since April 30, when he was last seen swimming in the lake. A woman who was with him said they were walking the shoreline near Curtis Creek on the west side of Milford Lake when they found a homemade raft made from 55-gallon drums and lumber and entered the water on it, deputies said.
The woman said the wind pulled them out from the shore and Sockness jumped into the water to swim for help. The woman stayed on the raft and drifted to Eagle Ridge Campground on the east side of the lake, she said.
Authorities did not identify the woman.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Wildlife and Parks/Milford State Park, and Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division searched the area for almost two weeks, only finding a couple articles of clothing believed to belong to the woman and Sockness.
On Friday, Sockness’ body was seen floating in the water, deputies said. They recovered his remains several hundred yards north of where Sockness was suspected to have gone into the water.
