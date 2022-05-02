The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on Saturday.
Deputies were called to Eagle Ridge Campground in Milford State Park at around 3:30 p.m. after a woman drifted into shore on a raft made from 55-gallon drums and lumber.
The woman told authorities that she and a man had been walking the shoreline near Curtis Creek on the westside of Milford, a large reservoir northwest of Junction City. They found the homemade raft and entered the water on it, according to deputies. She said the wind pulled them out from the shore and the man jumped into the water to swim for help. Eagle Ridge Campground is on the east side of the lake.
The woman last saw the man in the water as she drifted away on the boat, deputies said, and the incident is being investigated as a possible drowning.
Authorities did not identify the man or the woman.
The search ended early Monday because of weather conditions not conducive for sonar equipment or dive team operations. The organizations planned to resume their search Tuesday.
As of Monday, Milford Lake’s water temperature was 65 degrees.
Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office/Junction City Fire Department Dive Team are searching the area with assistance from Kansas Wildlife and Parks’ parks and law enforcement divisions, Milford State Park Wildlife and Parks Division and Corps of Engineering Park Rangers.
The Junction City Union, like The Manhattan Mercury, is part of Seaton Publications.