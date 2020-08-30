About 75 boys and girls from Boy Scout troops and packs in the Konza District gathered at City Park Saturday to show off a range of skills and compete in the Pinewood Derby.
Hatchet throwing, rain gutter regalia and outdoor cooking were among the hands-on exhibits and displays the youths and visitors, including 35 adults, could participate in.
Pamela Beal, Konza district executive for the Coronado Area Council, said it was the area’s first-ever scout show, which he hopes becomes an annual event.
“The units have set up displays to show what scouting is all about and the fun that we have in scouting,” she said. “And we are using this as a recruiting event and to get our scouts excited about scouting again.”
Many of the troops and packs have had an extended break because of COVID-19 shutdowns. Beal said they went through the virus mitigation protocols with the Riley County Health Department and looked forward to getting everyone together again.
The Konza district covers from Council Grove to Nebraska (south to north) and Pottawatomie County to Clay Center (east to west) and includes Manhattan, Wakefield, Junction City and Fort Riley.
Each troop and pack brought a different project to display, but the highlight for many was the Pinewood Derby. Those who competed Saturday had already placed first or second in their pack and rank before advancing to the district competition.
The secret to a winning car is to make it aerodynamic and have weights positioned in the right spots.
Nathan Vosburg, 11, is with Pack 64 from Junction City and has been in Cub Scouts for about three years. He wasn’t quite sure how his Pinewood Derby car won at the pack level, but he knew there were weights on it and explained how he made it.
“Well, I sanded it, I sawed it, I shaved it, I put wheels on it and glued some weights in the bottom after my dad carved that hole out and bada bing bada boom, you’ve got a pinewood derby car,” he said.
While Vosburg waited for his group to race, he visited some of the demonstrations and exhibits going on around the park. Among them was the firing of homemade “bottle rockets” — using an air pump instead of gunpowder. Periodically throughout the morning, a youth would call out “Fire in the hole.” Moments later, a two-liter soda bottle would shoot up to the sky.
At one end of a contraption made from PVC pipe, JP Scheele, 16, from Manhattan Troop 75, used a bicycle tire pump to pump air through the pipe and into the bottle, which was filled partway with water, while another Scout held onto the pipe.
“Basically, you’re putting pressure in the bottle and holding the bottle on the tube,” he said. “When you pull the string the pressure releases and the water shoots out the bottom and the rocket flies up it the air.”
Elsewhere in the park, several troops had brought supplies for outdoor cooking. Nathan Orchard, 15, with Fort Riley Troop 60, helped make different fruit cobblers.
“We are mixing them with different types of soda to produce different flavors,” he said.
The troop chose to this project because “everybody loves cobbler,” he said. “And cooking is sorta fun too.”
With scouting comes learning, which Troop 60 did as they tried to regulate the heating. They also learned the importance of making sure all the ingredients made it into the Dutch oven at the right time and in the right order, said Austin Elmore, 16.
Although every pan may not have come out at the texture the Scouts were looking for, the flavors were on point, said people who tasted them. Learning and working together as a team is what scouting is about, Beal said.
“Scouting is a way for the kids to have fun but also learn meaningful things,” she said. “They’re learning about citizenship and first aid and doing good deeds for others and just to be a good person.”
That concept is what led Elizabeth Wert to get her son Lawrence, 6, enrolled in Pack 260.
“You learn a lot of life lessons and how to do things,” she said. “And it gets them away from the TV and the tablets and goes back to starting fire with sticks and things like that.”
It’s not just fun for the children either, she said. Wert learned she likes camping and as Lawrence works on his badges it gives them, as a family, projects to do.