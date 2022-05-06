Partnership and preparation were the keys to getting Scorpion Biological Services into Pottawatomie County according to several people who worked on the project.
Members of the team which put together the Scorpion proposal spoke Thursday in Wamego at Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) annual meeting about the process.
Scorpion, a human health company that specializes in bio-techology, will be housed in a $650 million facility at the corner of Excel Road and U.S. Highway 24, and generate about 500 jobs, said Jack Allston, PCEDC executive director. He added the salaries will be significantly the current county average, with $39 million in new wages. “It’s going to generate about $3.9 million to the county in property tax.”
Jason Smith, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the value of preparation.
“In order to be successful in economic development, you have to be prepared,” he said. “These things don’t just fall out of the sky. It takes a lot of preparation and work.”
The proposal was submitted under the auspices of the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership (GMEP). When GMEP started about three years ago, Smith said he knew the first thing needed was response material.
“Ours wasn’t great,” he said. “So with that, we set out as a region to respond in the manner you wish to be represented. We created a series of materials that allows our team to respond to projects with a three-four-five day deadline. It’s professional and customized to that particular industry and the questions that are asked by a company.”
That was a key to Scorpion. “In this case, he said, we had done a lot of work in life sciences and bio-security. We had a lot of things they were looking for way ahead of time.”
Putting all that together, and being able to draw information when needed is a result of the partnerships.
“The relationship Kansas State University has with the surrounding area is unique,” Smith said.
Part of that K-State partnership is the Kansas State University Innovation Partners (KSU-IP). Kent Glasscock and Rebecca Robinson were present and Robinson, the economic development officer, spoke at length on the KSU-IP’s perspective.
“In this case, the Request for Proposal said we are interested in locating close to a medical school or veterinary school,” she said. “There was minimal information about what the company actually is. In this case, it said something about being a biotech company that works in X-Y-Z kinds of diseases.
“Immediately you start talking about infectious disease, vaccines, biotech … they say they need a university touch. But also it’s in bour niche at K-State and also in our niche in our community attracting NBAF.”
Robinson said the fact they were able to add specifics to the proposal made a big difference. “They could see beyond graduating students. They could see specific faculties and capabilities that align directly with what this company is doing.”
The collaboration and planning is just the beginning.
“I would say that what this project means for the region is a validation what we can play with anyone in the country,” said Glasscock, KSU-IP president. “We did that with NBAF and Scorpion further validated we are as good as anyone.”
He concluded with “kudos to the entire team” and the work put in.
“We are on a roll, and it’s going to keep going.”