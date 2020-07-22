A USD 383 official says he doesn't see the district being ready to start school Aug. 12, as originally planned.
The Kansas State Board of Education on Wednesday rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposed executive order to delay the start of school until after Labor Day. Now school districts are left scrambling to decide what direction they will take.
Eric Reid, assistant superintendent of USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden, said he anticipates a special board meeting in the near future.
“Our next step as a district is going to be deciding when we will be starting school,” he said “I don't see Aug. 12 being a viable start time for us to be prepared and be ready to do our best job for the students.”
In Geary County, a special school board meeting is planned for Monday. Before that meeting David Wild, USD 475 chief operations officer, said he needs guidance to determine who in the county has the authority to make the decision.
“We continue to march towards an Aug. 17 opening, but we are waiting for a determination as to who has legal primacy to make the decision,” Wild said. “We think it's probably the school board, but we’re waiting for guidance. It's either going to go to the county commission or the school board that will have final decision authority.”
For Manhattan-Ogden the decision will be left to the board of education, Reid said.
“There’s no question,” he said. “County commissioners have no authority over us.”
Brad Starnes, superintendent at Wabaunsee USD 329, said that district will stand behind "whatever decision the state (board of education), the governor, our Wabaunsee County commissioners or our county health department dictate to us. There are pluses and minuses of not starting or starting."
In Wamego, board president Claudia McAlister said the district's administrative team is working on a reopening plan for board approval on Aug. 3.
"USD 320 is focusing on what we can do to keep our staff and students safe," she said.