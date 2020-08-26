Under the cloud of a pandemic, students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district headed back to class Wednesday after more than five months away from school.
Teachers and staff members greeted students as they showed up by foot, bus, bike and car at schools. As they do every year, parents took photos and watched as their children headed in to start the school year, some of them appearing more nervous than their children.
After a two-week delay to the start of school, teachers and students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School were excited to get the year started.
“We are ready for kids,” said Kathy Stitt, principal. “We are ready to go. We’ve got everything in place and everybody’s excited.”
While there is nothing normal about physical distancing and wearing masks, getting back to a normal activity, like school, is good, said Eric Reid, assistant superintendent.
“I don’t think there is as much energy, but there is an excitement,” he said. “It’s just got a little different tint on it this year with COVID hanging over our heads, and I don’t think we can ignore that.”
Reid spent the first few hours of the day visiting seven of the district’s buildings. He said he expects bumps in the road, but from what he saw Wednesday morning, opening day went well.
“People are handling it very well,” he said. “The kids seem to really respond very well; the staff is responding exceptionally well. I’m really proud of everybody in their efforts so far.”
Schools were emptier than a typical first day of school with about 25% of USD 383 families choosing online-only learning for their students.
USD 383 also started the year under a “hybrid model,” which splits in-person students into two groups that alternate between in-person and online classes. This model calls for two days per week of in-person classes and three days of online learning.
Stitt said she expects a learning curve to get through the new lessons and new technology, but school officials are ready and the important things are still going normally.
“What’s the same is that we love our kids,” she said. “We are here to teach, and everybody’s happy to be back in school. We just need to get the year started. Kids need to be learning, and we’ve missed them so much.”
Among the teachers is Hannah May, who is in her first year teaching kindergarten at Amanda Arnold. She met her students during a drive-through event Tuesday. Like any first day of school, she planned to start the day by talking about expectations, which this year included the proper wearing of masks, hygiene practices and physical distancing.
She believes the children will do fine with those rules.
“From what I’ve seen from students and kids in the community, I feel like they’re doing a pretty good job with wearing the masks,” she said. “It might be harder for some more than others, but overall, I feel like students have done a really good job with understanding that and wearing their masks.”
Sixth-grader Nathan Dearmond, 11, is starting his last year in elementary school and said if given his choice, he wouldn’t wear a mask. However, he said he understands why he needs to, and it doesn’t bother him to have one on.
He is more concerned about getting back to school.
“I want to see my friends and my new teacher,” he said. “I like learning new things every day.”
While he waited outside of Amanda Arnold for the day to start, Grant Hakobyn stood to the side with his daughter Mary, 6, until it was time for her to go in. When that time came, he watched until the last moment.
“She was a little nervous,” he said.
He is split 50/50, he said, about how he feels about her going to school during a pandemic but with he and his wife working, it would be difficult to do remote learning full time.
“I think its good for her to start interacting with people,” he said. “Luckily, we don’t have any higher risk people in our family. So, I’m not too concerned.”