This slide from a presentation made by The Maker’s Creative shows a proposed redesign of College Hill Early Learning Center’s back wall behind the front desk. USD 383 board members approved having The Maker’s Creative redesign the interior spaces of both College Hill and Eugene Field early learning centers.
This slide from a presentation made by The Maker’s Creative shows a proposed wall applique for Eugene Field Early Learning Center. USD 383 board members approved having The Maker’s Creative redesign the interior spaces of both College Hill and Eugene Field early learning centers.
Courtesy image
A Manhattan man says the school district’s planned revamp of its preschools is overpriced, but a district official says the cost reflects the choice to use a company with expertise in designing spaces for children.
USD 383 board members on Jan. 4 approved spending $256,125 to renovate the interior hallways and welcome lobbies of the district’s College Hill and Eugene Field early learning centers. That amount covers design time, materials, installation and freight. The work includes decorative items (trees, animals, houses) but also built-in elements and furniture, such as cubbies, benches, desks and stools, according to meeting documents.
The board voted 6-1 in favor; board member Christine Weixelman voted against the measure because of the price tag. She did not comment on the matter during either the Jan. 4 or the Feb. 1 meeting.
However, resident and retired architect Ken Ebert during public comment at the board’s meeting last week said he was “disgusted” by the cost of the project.
In the agenda documents for the meeting, district officials wrote that the interior redesign project will support a “welcoming, whimsical environment” for children and families.
“I find nothing ‘whimsical’ about squandering a quarter-million dollars,” Ebert said, claiming that the board bought little more than “paint and plywood,” which he said won’t actually improve the quality of learning for children.
“This would’ve been the perfect opportunity to demonstrate fiscal responsibility and restraint,” Ebert said. “Quite possibly, the same thing could’ve been accomplished for a mere fraction of the cost, using our students’ skills in the high school (Career and Technical Education) program.”
Ebert’s former company — Ebert Mayo Design Group — worked with the district in the past, including developing the district’s $97.5 million bond issue passed in 2008.
Assistant district superintendent Eric Reid said the project is covered by the district’s $129.5 million bond issue passed in 2018. He said it was lower priority than some other district construction projects, like the new addition to Manhattan High School West Campus.
Reid told The Mercury that there’s “no doubt” it’s a lot of money, but he said there’s a reason for the high price.
“The Early Learning teams spent a lot of time vetting their choices to get the professional vendor they wanted,” Reid said. “They wanted someone with expertise in designing children’s libraries, hospitals and the like.”
Reid said the team — made up of officials from both early learning buildings — ultimately chose The Maker’s Creative of Grand Rapids, Mich., for the job. The district Facilities and Growth Committee also approved the project before it was presented to the board.
According to agenda documents from the Jan. 4 meeting, The Maker’s Creative uses wood-based cutouts, typically shaped like animals or nature scenes, mounted to the walls of a building to “transport spaces into remarkable experiences.” The agenda indicates the cost also includes design time, installation and shipping.
“Right now, it’s pretty bare bones in both buildings,” Reid said. “They look like elementary schools inside, but the (early learning) teams want them to look like early child centers.”
Reid said having aesthetically pleasing facilities that target the specific age range of students is important, as it creates a more welcoming environment for children and parents.
“It’s a lot of money up front, but we’re confident it’ll last a long time and bring joy to lots of kids,” Reid said. “We’re doing a lot for that amount of money. My hope is that (the finished redesigns) will last decades.”
Reid is hopeful that work on the two early learning centers will begin soon, so the refreshed spaces can be unveiled for an open house showcasing the early learning centers in mid-April.
Ken Ebert is the husband of Betty Mattingly-Ebert, who was a candidate in the USD 383 board election in 2021.