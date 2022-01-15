A fourth-grade teacher at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School is the Manhattan-Ogden School District’s Master Teacher of the year.
Brooke Snyder is the district’s Master Teacher for 2022, officials announced recently. She began her teaching career at Ogden Elementary in 2008. She’s taught at Woodrow Wilson since 2011.
In her application for Master Teacher, Snyder said students have a choice in how they learn and that it’s common practice for her lessons to “provide opportunities for independent, partner, small group, or teacher guided learning.”
“While not a reliable form of assessment, I know a lesson is successful when I have students who linger,” Snyder wrote.
Snyder will represent the district in this year’s Kansas Master Teacher award program at Emporia State University on April 6. The 2022 Master Teacher awards banquet will honor the individuals named for the current year as well as those named as Master Teachers in 2020.
The Kansas Master Teacher program honors 7 active or retired Kansas Pre-K-12 teachers each year. Twenty-nine teachers from USD 383 have been named Kansas Master Teachers since 1961. Since 1954, select teachers from schools across the state have nominated, selected and named Kansas Master Teachers.
29 MHS students selected for KMEA ensembles
Twenty-nine Manhattan High School students have been selected for the 2021-2022 Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) All-State Honor Ensembles. For All-State Band: Kathryn Pittman, flute; Jecca Park, clarinet (All-State Full Orchestra); Neo Kim, alto saxophone; Tanner McIntosh, trumpet; Steph Motts, French horn (All-State Full Orchestra); and Aspen Tallent, French horn.
For the All-State String Orchestra, on violin: Lillian Brooks-Kanost, Madison Hsu, Eva Pickering, Jarvin Gomez, and Arianna Snell. On the viola is Ava Bahr and Rachel Wei.
For the All-State Full Orchestra, on violin: Julius Neumann, Jenna Keeley, and Joshua Fan. Cellists are Thomas Loub and Rebekah Pickering. Gabriel Katzenmeier is playing the string bass.
The All-State Mixed Choir is comprised of Anthony Belin, Parker Freeby, Ronald Hill, Hayden Holmberg, Marlia Jimenez, Carter Keesecker, and Olivia Payne.
The All-State Treble Choir consists of Navaeh Buffington, Tavia Buffington, and Sophia Evangelidas.
Each year, students throughout the state have the opportunity to audition and potentially perform at District Festivals and at the KMEA In-Service Workshop.
Student musicians have the opportunity to audition to perform in choirs, concert bands, jazz bands and orchestras at both the district and state levels.
K-State, community preparing for MLK Day of Service
Kansas State University students and supporters are preparing for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
This year’s Day of Service is Jan. 22. Organized by HandsOn Kansas State, the event will consist of multiple community service projects taking place simultaneously across Manhattan. HandsOn Kansas State partners with local nonprofit organizations to coordinate the projects.
More details about this year’s projects and locations have yet to be released. Part of the MLK Day of Service is a donation drive ongoing until Jan. 21. Items collected will be sorted and distributed to various local agencies.
Donations can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the K-State Leadership Studies building main lobby, 1300 Mid-Campus Drive, from Jan. 17-21.
Among the kinds of items needed are body wash, ethnic hair products, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent pods, men’s underwear, and space heaters.
Last year, the Manhattan City Commission approved renaming 17th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, local government offices and schools are closed Monday.