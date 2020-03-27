Dossie Langford, a custodian at Wamego’s West Elementary School, is a top 10 finalist in the nationwide contest for Custodian of the Year.
Dossie’s nomination for the Cintas Corporation’s award describes her as someone who “goes the extra mile to make West Elementary School a warm and inviting place for students.”
“When she’s not keeping the building in pristine condition, she’s updating the school bulletin board with local news clippings of students to demonstrate their successes or putting together furniture and other equipment ordered by the staff,” her nomination reads. “During cold and flu season, Ms. Dossie spends extra time sanitizing high-traffic areas to prevent germs from spreading while promoting a healthy and safe environment.
“No matter what life throws her direction, she always faces her work with a can-do attitude and commitment to excellence in all aspects of her work.”
The winner of the public voting contest will win $10,000 as well as $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products for his or her school. All finalists receive a $1,000 cash prize and tuition to a cleaning management training event.
Voting is online at custodianoftheyear.com and ends April 17.
K-State starts
emergency fund
for coronavirus
K-State is starting the #KStateStrong emergency response fund to help university community members facing needs created by the coronavirus situation.
President Richard Myers will have discretion over directing funds to areas of greatest need.
“You’ve heard me say that K-Staters never shy away from a challenge, and we are facing unprecedented challenges as the impact of COVID-19 continues to unfold,” Myers said. “I am encouraged by the can-do spirit of our K-State family to create new ways to teach, learn and now support one another. It’s humbling to know that so many K-Staters want to help in the recovery efforts.”
The university is partnering with the KSU Foundation to accept contributions to that fund, as well as two funds to support the student food pantry Cats’ Cupboard and the emergency student scholarship fund. Contributions can be made at ksufoundation.org/kstatestrong, by mail or by phone at 785-775-2000.
K-State starting online public health certificate
K-State will launch an online graduate certificate in fall 2020.
Students in the program will learn in five areas of public health: biostatistics, epidemiology, environmental health, health services administration and social/behavioral sciences.
Courses for the certificate also will count toward the university’s Master of Public Health program.
“We developed this certificate to allow public health practitioners across the state of Kansas and nationally to update their public health skills, and to give future professionals a pathway into a public health career,” said Ellyn Mulcahy, director of the masters program. “This graduate certificate will introduce students to important local and global public health issues such as infectious and chronic diseases, poverty, health inequity, and the vital tasks of disease surveillance and data collection.”
Donations, grants
The Manhattan-Ogden school district approved $6,738.75 in donations and grants at its March 18 meeting.
Manhattan Kiwanis Club donated $500 to the Manhattan High School Key Club for travel to a district convention.
CivicPlus donated $500 to Manhattan High School for Robotics Club competition lodging.
Ogden Elementary’s PTO donated $949.50 to the school for Panthers All Read Together books.
Bluemont Elementary’s PTO donated music risers, worth $4,789.25, to the school for assemblies and music performances.