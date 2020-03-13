The Manhattan-Ogden school district will begin taking registrations for its Summer STEM Institute on Monday.
Every year, the district — in partnership with the K-State College of Education, Manhattan Area Technical College, Kansas STARBASE and a Department of Defense education activity grant — offers a four-week summer program at K-State for fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eight-graders to participate in science, technology, engineering and math activities.
Cost for the program is $150, although Manhattan-Ogden students on free or reduced lunch can pay lower fees of $42 or $63 respectively. Paula Hough, executive director of teaching and learning for the district, said the institute also has scholarships available.
The deadline to register for the institute is April 30, but Hough encouraged parents to enroll their students early, as the institute’s limited spots fill up quickly. The application will be available at coe.ksu.edu/stem-institute.
“There are certified teachers, professors, and community members who are passionate about their topic,” Hough said. “It is unlike an experience they will get anywhere else, and it allows students exposure to MATC’s and KSU’s campuses, as well as other community venues they may not otherwise experience.”
K-State searches for grad school dean, interviews for general counsel
K-State officials will begin their search to replace Graduate School dean Carol Shanklin, who will retire after 30 years with the university.
Provost Charles Taber’s office said K-State hired search consultant Academic Career & Executive Search, who will work with a search committee of university representatives.
The new graduate school dean also would serve as the vice provost for graduate education and manage graduate school education across the university’s four campuses and nine colleges.
President Richard Myers’ office announced Friday it had identified four candidates to replace general counsel Cheryl Strecker, who also is retiring after 27 years at the university.
Maureen Redeker, deputy general counsel at K-State, interviews Monday.
Shari Crittendon, senior corporate counsel and director of outreach and compliance at The Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America, interviews Tuesday.
Tracy Greene, general counsel and interim vice president for human resources at South Dakota State University, interviews Thursday.
Grant Garber, university counsel at Auburn University, will interview next Friday.
The general counsel leads the university’s legal team and represents K-State administrators and employees who act on K-State’s behalf.
Donations, grants
The Manhattan-Ogden school district approved $108,297.17 in donations and grants at its March 4 meeting.
Riley County Raising Riley granted $12,040 to College Hill Early Learning Center for reduced fees for families and donated $4,000 to Eugene Field Early Learning Center for behavioral and mental health personnel support.
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation granted $92,257.17 to the district for YES Grants, Flint Hills Summer Fun Camp and its Classroom to Career program.