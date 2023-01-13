Manhattan-Ogden school district administrators are working to fill the principal position at Frank Bergman Elementary School and other vacancies in the district.
District officials held candidate interviews over the past week. Bergman Elementary parents also had the opportunity to meet the three finalists via Zoom.
The three candidates for principal are Haley Lawson, the current assistant principal at Ross Elementary School in Topeka; Jodi Leisy, a 2nd-grade teacher at Bergman Elementary; and Michael Berry, who is currently the head of the Bandung Independent School in Indonesia.
District officials are looking to fill the principal position after the board approved current principal Stephen Koch’s retirement in November. Koch’s last day will be the final day of classes, May 19. Additionally, Bergman’s special education gifted facilitator Carla Johnston is retiring at the end of the spring semester.
At the Jan. 4 board meeting, USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid told board members the district is still in need of bus drivers, child nutrition workers, and paraprofessionals, among other positions. He said there were times in the fall semester when students couldn’t go on activity trips because of a lack of certified drivers.
“If you’re concerned about activities, springtime is huge, and we’re going to need people to drive the routes,” Reid said. “That concern is very valid and will become reality if there aren’t enough people to do those things.”
Reid said administrators are working to post training modules for bus drivers and other district jobs on the USD 383 website to make them more accessible to people. As an incentive, Reid said that bus drivers in the district earn a starting wage of $17.50 per hour.
A longer list of open USD 383 jobs is available online at usd383.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
K-State classes start Tuesday
Kansas State University students will return to class Tuesday.
The spring 2023 semester begins Tuesday, rather than Monday. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and all K-State campuses and extension offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.
The spring semester lasts until May 12 this year, with final examinations beginning the week of May 8. Spring commencement ceremonies are set for May 12-13.
KSU to host Civil Rights Teach-In Jan. 25
The K-State College of Arts and Sciences is hosting a community teach-in to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The teach-in is set from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Staley School of Leadership Studies Town Hall on campus. This event is part of the university’s MLK Observance Week, which includes a community day of service Jan. 21.
Officials encourage people who are interested in joining the conversation on social justice issues relating to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging to sign up online before Jan. 25. People can RSVP online through this link, events.k-state.edu/event/civilrightsteachin.
Questions about the event can be directed to Kimathi Choma, assistant College of Arts and Sciences dean for diversity, recruitment and retention, at kchoma@k-state.edu, or Kate Williamson, event coordinator, at kate89@ksu.edu.
‘Dark Side of the Moon’ coming
to McCain
K-State’s McCain Auditorium will host a tribute performance of the psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd’s most recognizable album.
Classic Albums Live will perform Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in McCain. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes historic albums and recreates them live on stage note for note with more than 100 shows per year across North America.
“The Dark Side of the Moon” was British rock band Pink Floyd’s breakthrough album in 1973, selling more than 45 million copies globally. It remains the world’s third best-selling album, and is the 21st best-selling album of all time in the U.S. The band was formed in 1965 and released 15 studio albums over 40 years.
Tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the newly expanded McCain lobby from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Tickets are also available by phone, 785-532-6428, during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission.