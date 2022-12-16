Friday marked the last day of school in 2022 for students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
USD 383’s winter break begins Monday and lasts until Jan. 3. Classes in the district will resume Jan. 4. All district offices are closed from Dec. 23-27, and again on Jan. 2, as Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on weekends.
There are no district activities scheduled during the winter break. The only item on the district calendar is the final USD 383 Board of Education meeting of the year on Dec. 21. The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center.
‘High in Plain Sight’ adults-only
educational meeting
On Jan. 3, USD 383 will host police officer Jermaine Galloway and his presentation, “High in Plain Sight: Drug Trends,” for an adult audience.
Galloway’s program starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Manhattan High School Little Theater and is free to attend.
Known by his online moniker “The Tall Cop,” Galloway will explain how to prevent drug abuse among youth in the community. Galloway, who is 6’9”, has worked as a law enforcement officer in Idaho since 1997 and has 14 years of drug and alcohol enforcement and education experience.
The “High in Plain Sight” program is for adults only, as graphic details of drug use will be discussed. The district website states that “no media, photography, and/or video are allowed at the event.”
Galloway covers multiple topics in his presentation, including how to identify community drug use trends and recognizing the variety of different drugs available to young people. Galloway will talk about underage drinking, synthetic drugs, fake IDs, physical signs and symptoms of drug use and more.
Galloway’s presentation includes more than 70 visual aids or paraphernalia items that people in attendance can hold and become familiar with. He also will discuss the common places that people stash their drugs, firearms or other contraband.
People can register to attend online through the USD 383 website. For families with small children, the National Honor Society will provide childcare on-site.
K-State extends
priority date for fall 2023 freshmen
Incoming freshmen at Kansas State University will have more time to apply for admission for the fall 2023 semester.
University officials announced Wednesday that the scholarship and awards priority date for incoming 2023 freshmen has been moved to Feb. 1 to give students more chances to apply to K-State and to be considered for scholarships and awards.
Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Admission to K-State allows incoming freshmen to apply for scholarships through the K-State Scholarship Network, also by Feb. 1.
The previous priority date was Dec. 1. Students can apply for admission online at k-state.edu/admissions or view scholarship opportunities at k-state.edu/sfa/aid/scholarships.
Questions about the admission process should be emailed to apply@k-state.edu.
KSU architecture students receive scholarships
Three K-State graduate students in the College of Architecture, Planning and Design, or APDesign, received scholarships in the 11th annual design competition sponsored by MANKO Window Systems, Inc.
Brittany Coudriet, a postbaccalaureate architecture student, Lincoln, Nebraska, received a $5,000 scholarship as the competition winner for her project for associate professor Genevieve Baudoin’s studio. Coudriet’s project is a theoretical self-sufficient structure housing a court specifically for land disputes and other related issues and a community space on the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act land for the Anahola Ahupua’a in Kauai, Hawaii.
Libby Couture, Fort Collins, Colorado and Lily Murray, Prairie Village, fourth-year architecture students, are both receiving a $1,250 runner-up scholarship for their project “Reclaiming Community,” a mixed-use tower for Strawberry Hill in Kansas City. The students represented Assistant Professor Grant Alford’s studio.
The following architecture students were also selected as nominees for the MANKO Design Competition: Shelby Thornton, Sublette, representing the studio of Associate Professor Michael Gibson; Nikki Wilken, Ulysses, representing the BNIM studio; and Colton Parmley, representing the studio of Visiting Assistant Professor Cameron Tross.
The projects in Architectural Design Studio 5 focus on the holistic design of the building. The fourth-year studio faculty develop a diverse range of project briefs of varying programs, sites and scales.