Manhattan-Ogden school district officials want community members to take a survey on how the district should use federal pandemic relief dollars.
A survey will go live on the USD 383 website Tuesday and will remain online until March 11. District business director Lew Faust said the survey is intended to poll community members on how they’d like to see the district spend more than $7.25 million to improve school in Manhattan.
The federal government awarded the district two rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER) funds since the pandemic began. The first round of federal funding came in March 2020 and allocated more than $812,000 to support technology enhancements and pay for personal protective equipment. The second installment of ESSER funding came in December 2020; USD 383 received $3.2 million from that allocation to support students returning to class in-person starting in January 2021. The district has received a total of $11.3 million so far.
Faust said the latest round of ESSER funding must be accounted for by Sept. 30, 2024. He said federal officials outlined that the funds must be used “to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.”
“Some people think you can spend it on anything, but that’s not true,” Faust said. “As with any federal monies, there’s a set of allowable uses that you’re required to stay within.”
Faust said district officials want to “garner feedback” from the community to help set up priorities for spending the ESSER dollars, which will then be included in the budget plans Faust will present to the school board in May.
‘Still scrambling’
USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid said employees across the district are “still scrambling” to meet every need.
“We’re doing a little better in the teacher department than a couple of weeks ago,” Reid said. “I’m really short in the areas of child nutrition, transportation… some administrators across the district were spread pretty thin.”
The district faces a staffing shortage because of the pandemic. For the week of Jan. 16-22, the district had a staff attendance rate of 86% — up from the previous week’s 81%. For students, the attendance rate barely increased over that same timeframe, from 84.38% to 84.44%, respectively.
For the week of Jan. 16-22, 258 students tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 231 the week prior. The number of staff members who tested positive fell, from 76 the week of Jan. 9-15 to 52 for the most recent week. The number of staff under quarantine went up, from 13 to 18 for the most recent week.
Reid said the attitude among employees in the district is “probably about as good as it can be, knowing the situation we’re in.”
“It’s all hands on deck,” Reid said. “When we’re falling short on something, people respond, and it means they stretch beyond what they typically do.”
Examples of district employees “stretching” includes maintenance staff driving buses in the mornings and afternoons, as well as school principals and other administrators working the front desk or substitute teaching some classes.
On top of pandemic-related stress, Reid said the district is still dealing with the aftermath of a water leak in the Oliver Brown Elementary library earlier this month.
Librarians in that school set up a temporary mini library to serve students while the carpet and some shelving in the main media center is replaced. Reid said he was able to visit several schools this past week, and that he was impressed by people’s efforts.
“People know we need to be here five days a week for our community, even though it’s difficult and stretching people thin,” Reid said. “We have to keep up.”