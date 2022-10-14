The Manhattan-Ogden School District is giving people a chance to try their hand at driving a school bus later this month.
USD 383 is offering its Be a Driver event on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Anthony Middle School, 2501 Browning Ave.
The public is invited to attend and see what it’s like to drive a school bus. District transportation officials and administrators will be available to guide people around a specified course in the parking lot off of Pecanwood Drive, next to Anthony Middle School.
Participants must be 21 or older to drive a bus. No RSVP is required to attend this event. District officials said the goal of the event is to highlight the need for bus drivers and to hopefully inspire people to apply for a job in the district.
K-State names interim director for recruitment and admissions
Kansas State University administrators have appointed an interim executive director for recruitment and admissions.
Patrick Winter will start his new job on Oct. 24. University officials made the announcement Friday. As interim executive director, Winter will be responsible for leading undergraduate recruitment efforts, including external recruitment, on-campus visitation, admissions evaluation, orientation and enrollment programs, and competitive scholarship awarding, among other duties.
Winter’s position is intended to provide management for operations within the Office of Recruitment and Admissions while a national search for a permanent executive director is conducted over the next few months.
Winter earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Auburn University and his master’s degree in higher and postsecondary education from Arizona State University. Most recently, he served as the associate vice chancellor of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. In this role, he provided leadership and strategic direction for admissions, scholarships, financial aid, registrar, new student enrollment and analytics and reporting.
Before his stint at UNL, he had 14 years of progressive admissions experience at the University of Georgia with a culminating role of associate vice president for admissions and enrollment management.
Hale Library Concert Series returns this semester
The Hale Library Concert Series will return to the K-State schedule on Oct. 21 in the library’s Hemisphere Room.
The K-State Faculty Brass Quintet will perform works from “Bach to the present.” The featured composition will be the world premiere of “Hale! Hale! Hale!” which was commissioned especially for this event to celebrate the library’s recovery from the devastating 2018 fire.
On Feb. 17, 2023, pianist Slawomir Dobrzanski will commemorate the 150th birthday of the great composer/pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff with a performance of his “Four Etudes Tableaux.” He will also perform preludes and fugues by Bach, Mozart’s Variations on “Unser dummer Pobel,” and “Piece from the Year 1981” by Lepo Sumera, one of Estonia’s most esteemed composers.
On April 14, 2023, guest artist John Robison, professor of music at the University of South Florida, will present “51 Years of Luting and Never Been Arrested.” This historical program will offer a recital for the lute and the archlute from the 16th through the 18th centuries, enlivened with Robison’s light-hearted commentary. Robison will be assisted by K-State voice professor, mezzo-soprano Patricia Thompson.
The final concert of the 2022-23 season will be the traditional Jazz-In-June concert on Friday, June 16, 2023. The K-State Faculty Jazz Combo will perform and we welcome back Beau Jarvis, the jazz pianist from Wichita, to perform with them again.
To purchase individual and season tickets online, please visit ksufoundation.org/rsvp/concertseries.