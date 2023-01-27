Manhattan High School science educator Leslie Campbell is the Manhattan-Ogden school district’s 2023 Master Teacher.
This school year, Campbell is teaching AP biology, general physical science, environmental science, and Wide Horizons, which is a specialty class that focuses on developing science programs for USD 383 elementary school classes.
Campbell wrote in her Master Teacher application that she feels she has the biggest impact in her Wide Horizons class.
“Teaching my students to be able to teach at the elementary schools in town, and this year at special nights at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, reaches more young people and helps many teachers in the district, build excitement for science and reinforcing state standards,” Campbell wrote. “I have had many students in my classes at the high school tell me about how inspired they were by the WH presentations.”
Campbell will represent USD 383 in the 2023 Kansas Master Teacher award program at Emporia State University this spring. The Kansas Master Teacher program honors seven active or retired K-12 teachers each year.
Professor selected
for Fulbright program
Susan Yelich Biniecki, associate professor of adult learning and leadership in the College of Education at K-State, will serve a three-year tenure in the Fulbright Specialist Program.
Yelich Biniecki brings 30 years of experience leading and facilitating adult learning in volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environments in the U.S. and abroad. Her areas of expertise include organization and administration of adult and continuing education programs; online, hybrid and face-to-face teaching methodologies for adult learners; and scholarship development.
“As a Fulbright specialist, my aim is to support the interconnections between cultures to strengthen ties in research, practice and commitment to each other,” Yelich Biniecki said in a statement. “As a scholar and practitioner, experience as a specialist will contribute to my leadership growth as I incorporate different worldviews and international perspectives in adult education research and practice.”
Specialists from the U.S. are paired with international host institutions to share their expertise and build relationships while learning about other cultures and gaining international experience. Approximately 160 countries participate in the program, and projects last between two and six weeks.
KSU to hold
Education Abroad Fair Tuesday
The K-State Education Abroad team will host a campus-wide Education Abroad Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the K-State Student Union courtyard.
Several representatives will speak with students about their options, including study abroad, internships abroad, and scholarships.
Those interested can learn about the different programs available for the summer and fall 2023 terms, as well as future terms. No registration is required for the fair.