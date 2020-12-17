The Manhattan-Ogden school district is asking the community for help deciding what the mascot and school colors should be for the district’s newest school.
There is an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/XFVGTQS for people to choose the mascot and color swatches for Oliver Brown Elementary. People can choose between a bison, an otter and an owl for the mascot. For the school colors, there are two choices of four-color blocks.
The deadline to select choices for colors and the mascot is at 5 p.m. Tuesday. In January, administrators will deliver the results to the USD 383 school board, which will make the final decision on the mascot and colors.
Oliver Brown Elementary opens to students in August 2021.
K-State to start new public health bachelor’s degree program
A new bachelor’s degree in public health will be available at Kansas State University starting spring 2021.
The kinesiology department in the College of Health and Human Sciences is offering the multidisciplinary program to meet what university officials say is a critical need for public health care workers in the state and nation. The degree program is the only one of its kind among Kansas Board of Regents institutions.
John Buckwalter, dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, said in a statement that the college is excited to address unmet student demand, as interest in the program is already high.
K-State is also offering an online version of its public health master’s program.
K-State faculty
members publish article in education journal
Two K-State College of Education faculty members published an article in an educational journal highlighting the connection between developing leadership capacities within teachers and retaining teachers.
Associate professor of educational leadership Donna Augustine-Shaw, along with Jessica Lane, assistant professor of special education, counseling and student affairs, co-wrote the article for this month’s issue of the “Learning Forward Journal.”
In a statement, Augustine-Shaw said the article presented an opportunity to highlight K-State’s leadership academy model, and the impact of building teacher leadership and capacity for formal leadership.
Augustine-Shaw and Lane have been collaborating on education and leadership strategies for several years.