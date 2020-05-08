The Manhattan-Ogden school district has hired Daniel Simon, Abbie Wedel and Stephanie Kabriel as principals at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Eugene Field Preschool and College Hill Preschool, respectively.
Simon is currently a classroom teacher at Sunset Elementary School in Salina, having previously taught at Northview Elementary for five years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Fort Hays State University in 2014 and his master’s degree in educational leadership in 2018 from K-State.
“I am thrilled for this new opportunity,” Simon said. “I am grateful to be a part of the USD 383 family again.”
Simon, who begins the job July 22, will replace Deb Nauerth, who is taking a position as director of special education for the USD 320 Wamego Special Services Co-Op.
Wedel, a preschool teacher at College Hill since 2014, earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2009 and a master’s degree in education administration this year from Fort Hays State University.
“My entire professional career I have focused on the learning of our youngest students,” Wedel said. “My commitment to families with children in our early learning community is my passion. I recognize it takes a team to ensure the needs of every child are met. I look forward to serving the needs of Eugene Field students, and families. I am truly honored to be given this opportunity, and to immerse myself in the school and community.”
Kabriel is an instructional coach at Washington Elementary in Junction City, having served there since 2017. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2000 and master’s degrees in elementary education in 2004 and educational leadership in 2019, all from K-State.
“I look forward to working alongside parents and staff to ensure our youngest learners grow and prepare for their future,” she said. “Continuing to meet the needs of our district and community by providing resources that support our children is extremely important to me. I was blessed to have grown up in Manhattan and attended USD 383 schools kindergarten through 12th grade. I look forward to giving back to a school district and community that provided so many opportunities for me growing up.”
Both early learning principals are taking new positions created by the district after the school board voted to split previously combined principal and early learning director positions. Wedel and Kabriel start July 20.
The school district also will look for a new principal at Northview Elementary to replace Cleion Morton, who announced her retirement at the end of the school year.
District taps Dibbini as secondary
education director
Trina Dibbini, currently an assistant principal at Manhattan High, will be Manhattan-Ogden’s new director of secondary education.
Prior to arriving at the district in 2017, Dibbini was an assistant principal at Fort Riley Middle School and served as an elementary and middle school teacher before that. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2002 from Kansas Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in school leadership in 2010 from Fort Hays State University.
“I am excited for this opportunity to help support our students and staff in this new capacity,” Dibbini said. “We have such an amazing community and school district and I look forward to our continued growth together.”
Dibbini replaces Jeanne Disney, who is moving away from the district.
Myers picked
for Distinguished
Citizen medal
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has picked K-State president Richard Myers as a recipient of its Distinguished Citizen Medal, given to individuals who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
Myers held a long career in the military, retiring in 2005 as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — the military’s highest uniformed officer position. He returned to K-State, his alma mater, as interim president in April 2016 and was later appointed to the position permanently.
In awarding Myers the medal, the Daughters of the American Revolution said his distinguished career has always focused on service.
“He has served his country in wartime, his nation in crisis and the future leaders of his community and nation through his role in higher education,” a statement from the organization reads.
Gammon named K-State’s 36th
Truman Scholar
Sara Gammon hopes to one day work herself out of a job.
Gammon, a senior in agricultural economics from Drexel, Missouri, is K-State’s 36th Truman Scholar. She is one of 62 students from a pool of 773 nominees who were awarded the $30,000 award for graduate study leading to a future career in public service. She will head to Cambridge University for a one-year Master of Philosophy program followed by a one-year Master of Science in developmental economics at SOAS University in London.
Gammon said she hopes to use these experiences to one day empower women in agriculture, possibly by working for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
“Some of the things I think are important to empowering women is being able to connect them, and whatever goods they might be producing, to a market and ensuring that market is there,” she said. “It’s also having the right policies that allow for an environment where women can pursue education and the careers they want.”
Gammon serves in many leadership roles, including director of food insecurity for the Student Governing Association and president of K-State’s Collegiate Farm Bureau. She previously served various roles in several campus organizations and was a Cargill fellow from 2018-2019.
“Sara Gammon’s history of public service, leadership and academic achievement made her an ideal Truman scholar,” said president Richard Myers. “She’s very deserving of this prestigious scholarship. Her hard work and dedication represent Kansas State University’s land-grant mission well.”
Gammon said that she hopes that after her future career addressing food insecurity, malnutrition, and other inequalities, the job is no longer needed.
“I think our generation has the ability to close that gap in hunger, poverty and inequity in the world, and hopefully, at the end of my time, we won’t need people to go into development economics or work on issues of hunger and poverty, because we’ll have solved them by that point,” she said.
Donations, grants
The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved $22,539.40 in donations and grants at its Wednesday meeting.
- Pepsi-Cola of Manhattan donated $1,610.40 in juice bottles, or 88 cases, to be given out during meal service.
- The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation donated $6,000 to Ogden Elementary for summer club field trips.
- Riley County Raising Riley granted $12,040 to Eugene Field Early Learning Center for reduced fees for families.
- Esponsor Now, Inc., donated $1,389 to the high school for physical education equipment.
- Thunderhead Engineering donated $1,000 to the high school for Robotics field trip and competition expenses.
- Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Marysville donated $500 to the high school as an annual scholarship.