The Manhattan-Ogden School District honored retiring employees during a special ceremony Wednesday.
District officials played a video that featured staffers who are retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year, as well as those who retired at the end of the previous academic year. No retirement receptions were held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
There are 34 people retiring from USD 383 this year, from teachers and child nutrition workers to paraeducators and maintenance staffers.
Here are the 2020-21 retirees:
- Kimberly Abernathy, retired July 1, 2020. Abernathy was the crossing guard at Lee Elementary. She started with the district in 2011, with nine years of service.
- Jim Armendariz, retiring June 1. Armendariz is the principal of Ogden Elementary. He started with the district in 1982, with 39 years of service.
- Santina Baslock, retired August 1, 2020. Santina was a bus monitor for the transportation department. She joined the district in 2005, with 15 years of service.
- Lisa Bietau, retiring June 1. Bietau is a gifted teacher at Anthony Middle School. She joined the district in 1985, with 36 years of service.
- Nancy Evans, retired December 1, 2020. Evans was a 3rd grade teacher at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. She joined the district in 1986, with 35 years of service.
- Susan Farr, retiring August 1. She is a special services teacher at Ogden Elementary. She started with USD 383 in 1997, with 24 years of service.
- Erin Fingalsen, retired October 1, 2020. Fingalsen was a health teacher at Anthony Middle School. She started with the district in 1992, with 28 years of service.
- Ann Fitzpatrick, retired January 1, 2021. Fitzpatrick was the library media clerk at Marlatt Elementary. She joined the district in 2000, with 20 years of service.
- Joann Galland, retired January 1, 2021. Galland was an ESL teacher at Eisenhower Middle School. She joined the district in 1992, with 28 years of service.
- Tracey Gift, retiring July 1. Gift is a custodian at College Hill Early Learning Center. She joined the district in 2012, with nine years of service.
- Don Hess, retired July 1, 2020. Hess was a PE teacher at Anthony Middle School. He joined the district in 1984, with 36 years of service. He continues as head baseball coach.
- Janice Humes, retired September 1, 2020. Humes was in the food service department at Manhattan High School. She started working for the district in 2011, with nine years of service.
- Lisa Kinderknecht, retiring June 1, 2021. Kinderknecht is a PE teacher at Manhattan High School. She joined the district in 1991, with 30 years of service.
- Pat McKiney, retired July 1, 2020. McKiney was a social studies teacher at MHS. She joined the district in 2013, with seven years of service.
- Cindy Norris, retiring July 1, 2021. Norris is a 6th grade teacher at Lee Elementary. She joined the district in 1985, with 36 years of service.
- Fred Olson, retiring June 1, 2021. Olson is a groundskeeper with the maintenance department. He joined the district in 2016, with five years of service.
- Pat Olson, retiring June 1, 2021. She is the library media clerk at Anthony Middle School, and has worked for the district since 1997, with 24 years of service.
- Sandy Richard, retired July 1, 2020. Richard was a 3rd grade teacher at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. She joined the district in 1992, with 28 years of service.
- Barb Rivett, retired June 1, 2020. Rivett was a paraeducator at Northview Elementary. She began working for the district in 1987, with 33 years of service.
- Marcia Schreiner, retiring June 1, 2021. Schreiner is the MTSS coordinator and Title I teacher at Ogden Elementary. She joined the district in 2011, with ten years of service.
- Deb Shaner, retired Jan. 1, 2021. Shaner was the library media clerk at Amanda Arnold Elementary. She joined the district in 1990, with 30 years of service.
- Kathleen Sheltra, retired September 1, 2020. Sheltra was a language arts teacher at Eisenhower Middle School. She began working for the district in 2005, with 15 years of service.
- Debra Shepek, retiring Aug. 1, 2021. Shepek is a kindergarten teacher at Amanda Arnold Elementary. She started working for the district in 2005, with 16 years of service.
- Debbie Smith, retired Jan. 1, 2021. Smith was the administrative assistant for the Central Library and instructional media department. She joined the district in 1978, with 42 years of service.
- Kayla Stigge, retiring June 1, 2021. Stigge is the library media specialist at Bluemont Elementary. She joined the district in 1984, with 37 years of service.
- Pam Stokes, retired June 1, 2020. Stokes was a health aide at MHS. She started working for the district in 1999, with 21 years of service.
- Deadre Strouts, retired Sept. 1, 2020. Strouts was a family education partner for the Parents as Teachers program. She joined the district in 1991, with 29 years of service.
- Kathleen Sundgren, retired April 1, 2020. Sundgren was an office clerk and health aide at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. She joined the district in 2002, with 19 years of service.
- Diane Thompson, retiring June 1, 2021. Thompson is a paraeducator at MHS. She joined the district in 2000, with 21 years of service.
- Rhonda Thornburrow, retiring June 1, 2021. Thornburrow is the library media specialist at Anthony Middle School. She started working for the district in 2005, with 16 years of service.
- Denise Waker, retired Dec. 1, 2020. Waker was a paraeducator at MHS. She joined the district in 2016, with four years of service.
- Dee West, retired July 1, 2020. West was the food service manager at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. She joined the district in 1990, with 30 years of service.
- Anthony Wichmann, retiring July 1, 2021. Wichmann is a counselor at MHS. He started working for the district in 1999, with 22 years of service.
Greg Wilhoite, retired November 1, 2020. Wilhoite was a skilled maintenance and turf management employee in the maintenance department. He joined the district in 1995, with 25 years of service.