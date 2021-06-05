The Manhattan-Ogden school board recognized student winners of the Kansas History Day competition at its meeting Wednesday.
Brady Inman and Emmaly Hagemeister, seventh-graders at Eisenhower Middle School, received first place at the state level in this year’s virtual contest in the junior group exhibit category. Emmaly is the daughter of school board member Karla Hagemeister.
The two students created an exhibit titled “Feathered Friends: Birds of War,” and are now preparing their exhibit for the national competition. The national event will be virtual and will take place the week of June 13-19.
Bergman Elementary 6th grader Dharitri Betha placed first in her category with a historical essay about the diary entries of Anne Frank.
Anthony Middle School eighth-grade student Advith Natarajan took home first place in the state contest for a historical paper about “the father of digital communication” Claude Shannon; he will compete online in nationals later this month.
Woodrow Wilson Elementary fourth-grade students Lucy Martinie and Bailey Busch placed second in the state competition for their project highlighting communication techniques used in the Underground Railroad.
Their project will represent Kansas at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History Virtual Exhibit Showcase from June 14-28.
KSU radio station wins two national awards
K-State’s radio station has two more awards to place on the mantle.
Wildcat 91.9 KSDB-FM received two bronze statuettes at the 42nd annual Telly Awards in New York City on May 24. The radio station won the awards for a series of humorous video commercials promoting Wildcat 91.9, online listening and the radio station’s digital app.
According to Ian Punnett, professor of practice in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the radio station was the only one in the country awarded a “Telly” for its in-house digital production. The station recorded videos in front the green screens in Dole Hall and edited them on Apple workstations in the School of Journalism.
“Really, this is a huge deal,” KSU multimedia director Andrew Smith said in a written statement. “I hope others realize its importance.”
Wildcat 91.9 has been broadcasting on the FM since spring of 1950.
K-State ranks 7th
for LGBTQ-friendly college
Kansas State University ranked number seven in Study.com’s list of Top 50 LGBTQ-friendly colleges. The list was formed using data from national LGBTQ advocacy groups, reports from students and faculty, and a range of other LGBTQ-inclusive factors.
The ranking notes KSU’s student organizations, including the Sexuality and Gender Alliance; Out in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; and the Gender Collective. K-State also offers an LGBTQ studies program, career services, and inclusivity training programs for faculty and staff members.
In a written statement, LGBT Resource Center coordinator Brandon Haddock said it’s an honor to be recognized for efforts “to create a community that is safe and affirming for our LGBTQ students, faculty and staff.”
K-State offering tuition insurance
Starting this fall, K-State will offer tuition insurance to help protect students’ educational investment if they are unable to complete a semester because of a medical reason.
The plan, provided by insurance company GradGuard, can help refund tuition, fees, and other attendance costs due to a covered medical reason such as illness, accident, or mental health concern. The coverage plan also includes a 24-hour emergency hotline.
Tuition insurance is optional for students to purchase. According to the K-State website, the coverage expands the scope of the university refund policy and can be canceled at any time. More information can be found at k-state.edu/finsvcs/cashiers/billing/tuition-insurance.html.