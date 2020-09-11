USD 383 board members approved 17 retirements and resignations at its Sept. 2 meeting. This is slightly fewer than the 22 that were approved at the first school board meeting of the 2019-20 school year.
RETIREMENTS
- De’Adre Strouts, family education partner, Parents as Teachers, effective Sept. 1. Strouts had been with the district since July 1991.
- Kathleen Sheltra, teacher, Eisenhower Middle School, effective Sept 1. Sheltra had been with the district since Aug. 2005.
RESIGNATIONS
- Dawn Quintanar, reading aide, Marlatt Elementary, effective July 28. Quintanar had been with the district since Aug. 2019.
- Melissa Hannah, student supervisor, Marlatt Elementary, effective July 21. Hannah had been with the district since Aug. 2019.
- Louis Clark, bus monitor, effective Aug. 13. Clark had been with the district since Oct 2017.
- Kelsie Conard, paraeducator, Frank Bergman Elementary, effective Aug. 13. Ms. Conard had been with the district since Oct. 2019.
- Jose Escamilla, custodian, Marlatt Elementary, has submitted his resignation effective Aug. 26. Escamilla had been with the district since Oct. 2018.
- Tharesa Keeley, student supervisor, Marlatt Elementary, effective July 21. Ms. Keeley had been with the district since Aug. 2019.
- Allen Nesbitt, paraeducator, Marlatt Elementary, effective Aug. 14. Mr. Nesbitt had been with the district since Aug. 2016.
- Richard Sotkovski, bus driver, effective Aug. 18. Sotkovski had been with the district since Oct. 2014.
- Joseph Smith, bus driver, effective Aug. 12. Smith had been with the district since Sept. 2011.
- Dana Cranford, student supervisor, Marlatt Elementary, effective July 21. Cranford had been with the district since Oct. 2018.
- Andrea Snyder-Hernandez, paraeducator, Marlatt Elementary, effective Aug. 18. Snyder-Hernandez had been with the district since Nov. 2016.
- Sarah Sajdera, paraeducator, Frank Bergman Elementary, effective Aug. 17. Sajdera had been with the district since Dec. 2019.
- Rachel Gaston, paraeducator, Ogden Elementary, effective Aug. 19. Ms. Gaston had been with the district since Oct. 2019.
- Darryl Spriggs, bus monitor, effective Aug. 25. Spriggs had been with the district since June 2018.
- Kristina Mattox, paraeducator, Amanda Arnold Elementary, effective Aug. 20. Mattox had been with the district since Nov. 1992.
Bulk Solids Innovation Center partners with key trade association to boost industry
The Kansas State University Bulk Solids Innovation Center is entering a strategic partnership with the Process Equipment Manufacturers’ Association to improve and assist the industry.
The association brings together companies that supply equipment and systems that are used by process industries, including but not limited to food, chemical, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, paint and coatings, agribusiness, ceramics, metals, plastics, wood, pulp and paper, environmental, building products and mining/minerals.
“We are excited to establish this partnership with PEMA, the most important trade association dedicated to companies who supply bulk solids equipment for industry,” said Todd Smith, business and strategy manager for the Bulk Solids Innovation Center. “The association’s members have supported our center since the outset, and its efforts fully match our goals to improve bulk solids technology and assist industry.”
Opening five years ago, the Bulk Solids Innovation Center, part of the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in Salina, is the only university facility and staff in North America dedicated to helping industrial companies with education, consulting, testing services and research related to bulk solids.
The center’s 12,000-square-foot facility includes six laboratory rooms with test bench equipment for measurement and characterization of material properties while providing additional room for client research projects. The center features a full-scale bay with a large variety of equipment for testing and studying hopper flow, chutes, conveying, filtering, flow aids, blending, separating and the like. The facility is filled with the latest equipment and instrumentation, most of it donated by more than 25 companies — many of which are Process Equipment Manufacturers’ Association members.
The Bulk Solids Innovation Center provides essential services to industrial companies, including:
• Material testing services — Tests are used to evaluate material properties and make recommendations relative to storage, flow, conveying, segregation, mixing, fluidization, air filtration and more. Test examples include flow function, wall friction, particles’ size and shape, moisture analysis and wear/abrasion.
• Full-scale research and consulting projects — The center provides facilities and university staff expertise to help companies troubleshoot material or process issues, conduct trial runs, or plan how to scale-up from the lab or pilot plant.
• Education short courses— These short courses, valued for the combination of theory, practical application and hands-on learning are not available at most colleges. They will be offered again in person in 2021. The Bulk Solids Innovation Center also is launching an online Bulk Solids Academy in November. This online academy will be comprised of 50% lecture and 50% demonstrations on real equipment, with discussion and questions and answers.
Through the partnership with the Bulk Solids Innovation Center, Process Equipment Manufacturers’ Association members will receive discounted education; access to material testing, consulting, advice and troubleshooting; access to equipment testing facilities; a place where customers can do full-scale testing or scale-up of processes; and information on latest technology or trends. Using the resources provided by the, an independent laboratory, will provide additional credibility for PEMA members.
“PEMA members will have access to unique educational, consulting and testing services through this partnership,” said Rod Henricks, PEMA president. “Likewise, PEMA members will be a first-line resource for the Bulk Solids Innovation Center when needs arise.”
K-State Polytechnic launches UAS Fire and HAZMAT response training
The best ways to use UAS in fire and emergency response activities will be taught in a new four-day UAS training course for firefighters and HAZMAT response personnel offered by Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus.
The flight training course will utilize K-State’s industry-leading UAS technology. The first course will be Oct. 5-8 at Crisis City Training Center southwest of Salina. Qualified individuals can view details and register online at ksu-uas.com/fire.
“Working with Salina area firefighters and our partners at Crisis City Training Center, we have created a course that offers a one-of-a-kind UAS training in which we can train students on fire, hazmat, and search and research scenarios,” said Kenton Dreiling, assistant UAS flight operations manager at K-State Polytechnic. “Students who take this course will understand how to best use an unmanned aircraft in a fire or hazmat situation with the overall mission to protect and save lives.”
Training will focus on search and rescue scenarios, night operations and structure fire reconnaissance.
A highway accident scenario will be used to identify hazardous materials and practice coordination between multiple aircraft and crew. Also, a train derailment will demonstrate how to locate primary and secondary hazards while providing overwatch.
The new course offering allows Kansas State Polytechnic to contribute to communities in meaningful ways and develop greater partnerships with fire departments, said Kurt Carraway, K-State Polytechnic UAS department head.
Since 2016, K-State’s Polytechnic Campus has trained nearly 1,000 UAS students through noncredit courses, with 35% of those students from the public safety sector. The initial first responder-specific program was launched in 2018 with a UAS Law Enforcement Training course. Additionally, first responder scholarships were introduced in 2019 to support students enrolled in the sUAS Commercial Remote Pilot Training course.
For more information about UAS Fire and HAZMAT response training, contact K-State Polytechnic Professional Education and Outreach at profed@k-state.edu.