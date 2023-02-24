Manhattan-Ogden school board members and district administrators discussed potential changes to graduation requirements coming from Kansas education officials.
The board held a retreat Wednesday to talk about some of the changes in graduation requirements being proposed by officials from the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). Manhattan High School principal Mike Dorst said the proposed changes would take effect for the current 7th-grade class, which will be the senior class of 2028.
One of the items in KSDE’s proposal, Dorst said, is to require high school seniors to complete two of what the agency calls “postsecondary assets.”
Dorst called those items “check-offs,” or things that students can check off as they complete their high school career. Some of those “check-offs” include youth apprenticeships, workplace learning opportunities, and 40 or more community service hours. The ACT and SAT college prep tests are also considered academic postsecondary assets.
In possible course changes, Dorst said KSDE officials are considering making the requirements for English and Language Arts into four credits, with one credit having to be a standalone communication class, such as public speaking.
A new requirement is for a financial literacy class, which would be counted as an elective students would be encouraged to take in their junior or senior year. Students would also be required to take a half-credit health class, which Dorst said would be “perfect” for students to take in conjunction with a physical education class their freshman year.
District superintendent Marvin Wade told board members one thing he and other district administrators want from KSDE is better defined terminology for some of the proposed changes in coursework. Wade said getting a better understanding of what KSDE is proposing will help school officials explain any future changes in graduation requirements to parents. Wade reiterated a common phrase used in KSDE-provided documents-”further guidance to be developed and shared.”
Currently, USD 383 requires 24 credits for a high school senior to graduate. The state minimum requirement is 21 credits. District administrators will continue discussing potential changes coming from the state while they await more details from KSDE officials.
Suzy Auten recognized as Professional Staff of the Week
Suzy Auten, director of the Professional Master of Business Administration (PMBA) program in the K-State College of Business Administration, was recognized as Professional Staff of the Week at the Feb. 21 men’s home basketball game.
Auten has served the last nine years as director of the PMBA program. She has served in elected leadership positions as a faculty senator, secretary for the Faculty Senate, and as a member of the Faculty Senate Leadership Council. Her other service commitments include serving as the College of Business Administration’s representative on the Professional Staff Affairs Committee.
Auten was recently awarded the 2022 Kansas State Bank Outstanding Advising Award from the College of Business. This award is given annually, following nominations by students and peers and selection by the College’s Awards and Recognition Committee. In 2018 she was also awarded the Outstanding Advisor award from K-State Global Campus.
Auten received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kansas State University and began working full-time at the university in 1988.
College of Ag names outstanding grad students
The K-State College of Agriculture acknowledges its outstanding graduate students through the Graduate Student of the Month recognition program, launched in October.
Through the program, the college recognizes the value of graduate student contributions to its research, teaching and extension/outreach mission.
