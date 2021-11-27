A new course beginning next year at Manhattan High School will offer an opportunity for special education students to participate in theater and performing arts.
During its meeting Nov. 17, the Manhattan-Ogden school board gave initial approval of the addition of six new courses to the MHS course catalogue, including one called Adaptive Performing Arts. This will be a year-round course designed for students who are in Special Education, as well as high-achieving students already enrolled in performing arts classes.
According to district agenda documents, it is difficult for teachers to get students from Special Education into performing courses and ensembles, “as these courses require students to do a significant amount of self-regulation. Students in Special Education are often left behind, while other students are encouraged to perform at higher and higher levels. This course would allow teachers to give students enrolled in Special Education the additional help and attention they need to be able to perform in a group or ensemble.”
The listed report on the new course indicates there are “very few opportunities” for special education students to participate in theater and the performing arts, and until now the district did not offer a performing arts course specifically for special education students.
Board member Karla Hagemeister commented on the new course during the Nov. 17 meeting.
She commended MHS drama instructor Ginny Pape and her husband, choir instructor Chad Pape, for developing and proposing the new class.
“We know our special education students will benefit from music and the arts as much as any students, and I really appreciate this additional course,” Hagemeister said.
While it’s intended for special ed students, the agenda documents indicate the Adaptive Performing Arts class will be open for all students grades 9-12 to enroll in. The course will fulfill a fine arts credit requirement and may be re-taken every year.
Other board-approved changes or additions to the course catalogue include the following:
- Changing Spanish Communications into a prerequisite for Spanish 1 at both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools.
- Adding a course called Advanced Spreadsheet and Database for MHS students as a technical level course in the Finance pathway through the Career and Technical Education program.
- Added a dual-enrollment American Government course that counts as both high school and college credit through Manhattan Area Technical College.
- Added a course in Agricultural TIG Welding that also counts as concurrent credit with MATC.
- Added a Computer Coding 1 course as a prerequisite for the Java Programming class at MHS and to prepare students for the Computer Science Advanced Placement test.
- Added an upper-level French class, French 4, as a solution for MHS juniors and seniors who would otherwise take the Advanced Placement French Language and Culture class but cannot because of a lack of AP instructor.
The board will take a final vote to add these courses to the district catalogue during their meeting Dec. 1.
Kirkpatrick receives 5-year grant
to research
impulsive choices
Kansas State University distinguished professor of psychological sciences Kimberly Kirkpatrick has received a five-year, $1.9 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health.
Kirkpatrick studies impulsive choices that stem from a poor ability to wait for better, long-term outcomes.
For example, individuals might choose a convenient fast-food meal instead of taking the time to make a healthier meal. Impulsive choices are associated with a wide range of diseases and disorders, including substance abuse, gambling, obesity, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Kirkpatrick said the overarching goal of this grant is to identify the underlying mechanisms of impulsive choices and target those mechanisms using interventions to promote self-control.
Co-investigators on the project are K-State’s Travis Smith, research assistant professor of psychological sciences, and Sally Davis, assistant professor of experimental pathology.
Kirkpatrick’s research has been continuously funded since 2010. The new grant continues her research on impulsive choices, being conducted in her Reward, Timing and Decision Laboratory, established in 2008.