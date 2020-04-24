The Manhattan-Ogden school district narrowed its search for a new principal for Woodrow Wilson Elementary to four candidates.
The candidates are Erin Lopez, Kathryn Friesen, Chris Delforge and Daniel Simon.
Lopez is the MTSS coordinator for Woodrow Wilson and Bluemont elementary schools, with more than eight years of experience as an instructional coach and classroom teacher. A MTSS coordinator provides support for struggling students.
Friesen is the reading and math intervention teacher at Bluemont, with more than 20 years of experience as a classroom teacher and elementary school principal.
Delforge is the assistant principal at Bergman Elementary, with more than 12 years of experience as an elementary and middle school teacher, as well as MTSS coordinator.
Simon is a teacher with the Salina school district, with more than six years of experience as an elementary school teacher in several leadership positions.
The candidates are interviewing with the district Friday and Monday. The candidate who is picked for the job will replace Deb Nauerth, who resigned to take a position as the special education director for the Wamego school district.
Rock Creek,
Manhattan High rank no. 9 and 11
in state
Both Rock Creek and Manhattan high schools placed in the 2020 Best High School rankings by U.S. News and World Report.
Rock Creek High School ranked No. 9 across all Kansas high schools, and No. 1,533 in schools across the nation, better than 91.4% of all other ranked schools. Manhattan High ranked No. 11 in Kansas, and No. 1,878 in the nation, ahead of 89.4% of all other schools.
Both principals said the rankings reflect the cumulative work of their school districts.
“We have a super dedicated faculty and support staff, and having those people is key,” said Rock Creek principal Eric Koppes. “We’re blessed to have the community we have and the support they give us. We have a great district. We wouldn’t be able to do the things we do out here at the junior senior if we didn’t have the elementary schools for a long time.”
“I think it’s because we have not only a healthy system, but a system we’re constantly trying to improve,” Manhattan High principal Michael Dorst said.
The report ranks nearly 18,000 schools based on their performance on indicators such as college readiness, college class participation rate, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.
The best schools in Kansas were clustered around the Kansas City metro area, with Sumner Academy of Arts and Science taking the top spot for the state, followed by Shawnee Mission East and Blue Valley High.
Summer STEM
Institute moves online
Although most other summer activities were canceled because of the pandemic, the Manhattan-Ogden and K-State College of Education’s Summer STEM Institute, will continue, although with online classes.
The June camp, which offers students educational activities in science, technology and math, will shift to online delivery, but it will still retain its planned hours and dates of 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday between June 1 and 25. The camp is open to any student entering sixth through ninth grades, and students do not need to attend the Manhattan-Ogden school district to be eligible for the camp.
“This event simply could have been canceled due to the circumstances, and no one would have thought twice about it,” said Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education. “But that’s not what happened. Lori Goodson, the faculty coordinator for this event — along with her colleagues and teachers and administrators with the district — jumped into action and figured out how to offer this complex program online. It is the latest in a long line of examples of how teachers are supporting students and parents through this crisis.”
The Manhattan-Ogden school district will provide iPads and supplies for in-district students, and classes will use common household items as much as possible.
“Since the day I joined USD 383, I’ve heard about the Summer STEM Institute because the students and teachers looked forward to it,” Paula Hough, executive director of teaching and learning for the district, said. “It was hard to wrap my head around the idea we may not have it this year — the 10th anniversary. I am so proud of this team — USD 383, the College of Ed and Manhattan Area Technical College — and the virtual programming we are able to provide to students this summer.”
Those interested may enroll in the camp at usd383.org/community/summer-learning. Registration is $100, although the program offers a sliding scale for USD 383 students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
Donations, grants
The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved $1,707.99 in donations and grants at its April 15 meeting.
The Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation donated $707.99 to Manhattan High School for debate supplies.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation donated $1,000 to Bergman Elementary School for the Healthy Habits program.