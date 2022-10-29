The Manhattan-Ogden School District has announced its nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year.
Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung will represent USD 383 in the statewide Teacher of the Year program.
Marquez teaches fourth grade at Marlatt Elementary School.
“To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” Marquez wrote in her application. “This is even more rewarding, because then students are motivated to learn more from their teacher. Finally, this transforms students into lifelong learners. It simply doesn’t get any better for a teacher.”
Jung teaches 10th-12th grade English Language Arts at Manhattan High School.
“I believe real-life connections are one of the most powerful teaching tools, therefore, community connections are essential to classroom learning,” Jung wrote in her application.
The Teacher of the Year program is sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education. Through it, educators in Kansas are identified and elevated for their work. Each school district may nominate one elementary classroom teacher and one secondary teacher to represent it in the program.
MHS Debate places first in tournament
The Manhattan High School debate team won the Shawnee Mission North debate tournament on Oct. 21, taking first out of nine teams.
In the open division, students Allie Cloyd and Mian Zhao won a third-place medal. Ethan Xin and Kennedy Crabtree finished in eighth place.
In the novice division, Sara Suquia Castilla and Pawida Boonsitanara finished in second place overall. Marlena Lewison and Avery Harrison received a third-place medal, while Patrick Keenan and Nutsiko Samushia came in fifth place. Additionally, Rachel Wei and Clara Ann Mayes received medals for seventh place.
MHS debate and forensics coach Mac Phrommany said his assistant coach, Amber Innes, did a great job managing the large group of students while he took a brief break from coaching. The MHS debate team continues its season by competing in tournaments at Topeka West High School and at Shawnee Mission South High School Saturday.
K-State Army ROTC cadets take third in Ranger Challenge Competition
Seventeen K-State students and Army ROTC cadets competed in the Task Force Leavenworth Ranger Challenge Competition in Camp Dodge, Iowa, on Oct. 14 and 15.
The competition consisted of 12 events that included multiple fitness tests, problem-solving, mountaineering skills, rifle qualification, weapons assembly/disassembly, first aid, tactical skills and extensive movements carrying weight for time. The K-State cadets were broken up into two teams — one of nine people and one of five.
Twelve weeks of intense training culminated in this competition, which is designed to test soldier skills, physical fitness, teamwork and mental resiliency.
“The best part about competing as a team in competitions like this is being able to see the character of your team members, which is only revealed when facing adversity,” said Ryan Zipprich, team captain and sophomore in computer engineering. “Most cadets respond well to the challenges of the competition, building trust and cohesiveness. Competition in and of itself is a joy as it embodies striving for excellence.”
The nine-person team consisted of Zipprich; Andrew Underwood, junior in criminology; Shane Smith, freshman in business management; Talyn Propst, freshman in computer science; Landon Weide, freshman in mechanical engineering; Chet Linn, freshman in kinesiology; Sheridan Bredehoeft, sophomore in civil engineering; Omar Romero, freshman in chemical engineering; Shane Duggan, freshman in architectural engineering; and Bricen Thomas, freshman in finance.
The five-person team consisted of Creed Ekerberg, team captain and sophomore in mechanical engineering; Carter Salsbury, freshman in political science; Amelia Rieper, sophomore in animal science; Layla Gonzalez, sophomore in mechanical engineering; Audra Montojo, freshman in architecture; Carson Paul, junior in accounting; and Andrew Frick, freshman in food distribution.