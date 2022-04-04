Two Manhattan-area educators will be inducted into the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame this summer.
Former Manhattan-Ogden School District administrator Carol Adams and Junction City Middle School librarian Mary Jane Witt were named as inductees into the Class of 2022. Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame district leaders voted on this year’s inductees and announced the class on March 26.
Adams’ education career lasted 40 years until she retired as USD 383’s executive director of teaching and learning in 2016. She began as an English teacher in 1976 at Westmoreland High School, and then taught at Manhattan High School from 1978 to 2005. During her time at MHS, Adams established the high school’s advanced placement English literature and composition course in the early 1980s.
Witt is in her second year as a media specialist and librarian at JCMS, and in her 30th year working for USD 475 Geary County. This is her 36th year in education; she said she started teaching in 1986. Witt also has served as a volleyball coach in the district since 1995, and will be moving from leading the 7th grade team to the 8th grade team this coming school year. She’s also served as the middle school track coach since 2002.
Adams and Witt are joined in this year’s class by Michal Austin of Potwin, Joanne Emerick of Hoxie, Bette Milleson James of Hoxie, Julie McCreight of Leon, and Sherry Pfeifer of Maize. The class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 3 and 4. Hall of Fame officials have not yet announced a venue for the ceremony.
12 K-State alums selected as 2022 Alumni Fellows
Twelve Kansas State University alumni will address students and faculty in classes and receptions April 20-22 after being selected as the 2022 Alumni Fellows for this year’s Alumni Fellows week.
Alumni Fellows return to discuss current business and industry trends, and to meet with students and faculty. They are chosen based on professional and educational accomplishments. The program is sponsored by the K-State Alumni Association, the Office of the President and the Deans’ Council.
The following 12 people are 2022 Alumni Fellows:
- Justin Knopf, a fifth-generation family farmer in Central Kansas, Gypsum, for the College of Agriculture. Knopf earned a bachelor’s degree in agronomy in 2000.
- Brian Diederich, vice president of interior design for Wynn Design and Development in Henderson, Nevada, for the College of Architecture, Planning and Design. Diederich earned a bachelor’s degree in interior architecture in 1994.
- Mark D. Carlson, chief medical officer and senior vice president at Covanos Inc. in Atlanta, for the College of Arts and Sciences. Carlson received a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1977.
- Nancy Siepman, retired head of ethics and compliance for the research and development and vaccine business unit at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited in Barrington Hills, Illinois, for the College of Arts and Sciences. Siepman received her master’s and doctorate in statistics from K-State in 1981 and 1988, respectively.
- Greg Case, CEO of Aon in Chicago, for the College of Business Administration. Case earned a degree in finance in 1985.
- G.A. Buie, executive director for the United School Administrators of Kansas in Gardner, for the College of Education. Buie earned a master’s degree in educational administration in 1996.
- Mark Nyquist, who recently retired as the CEO of DynaTen Corporation in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering. Nyquist earned a bachelor‘s degree in construction science in 1980.
- Jennifer McDonald, founder and CEO at Jenny Dawn Cellars in Wichita, for K-State’s Global Campus. McDonald earned a master’s degree in agribusiness through K-State’s Global Campus in 2016.
- Dr. Mary B. Gregoire, professor emeritus at Rush University in Chicago, for the Graduate School. Gregoire earned a doctorate in foodservice and hospitality management from K-State in 1985.
- David Relling, associate dean for health sciences and professor of physical therapy at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota, for the College of Health and Human Sciences. Relling earned a master’s degree in kinesiology from K-State in 1994.
- David G. Delker, retired associate dean and professor emeritus of the K-State College of Technology and Aviation in Salina, for the College of Technology and Aviation. Delker earned an associate degree in electronic engineering technology from Kansas Technical Institute in 1973.
- Tolani I. Francisco, wild horse and burro coordinator for the U.S. Forest Service in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the College of Veterinary Medicine. She also owns Native Healing in Laguna, New Mexico. Francisco earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1990 from K-State.