Elementary school students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district are spending the month of March trying to focus on reading.
Students are diving into books as part of National Reading Month, and last week, schools celebrated the Read Across America program with special learning activities to promote literacy and exploring different genres.
Teachers and students had themed days based on Dr. Seuss books, with a scavenger hunt for “The Cat in the Hat,” preparing and eating green eggs and ham, and creative writing projects using poetry and clever wordplay. Kids also got to play their best round of quidditch — the game featured in the “Harry Potter” series of books — during PE classes.
At College Hill Early Learning Center, the week of celebrating literacy finished with guest readers, including USD 383 administrators and school board members.
Spring break
USD 383 students will not be in school next week, as Monday marks the start of spring break for the district. Students also didn’t attend school Friday. Students will return to class March 22.
K-State Online
partners with Bill Snyder races
to support students
K-State Online has partnered with the 2021 Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K races to support scholarships for online students.
People who register for the race using the promotion code “WILDCAT” will have a portion of their registration fee go to support students who are enrolled in K-State online classes.
That donation will occur regardless of whether race participants choose to run the race in-person or virtually.
“Virtual runners” have to run the required distance and track their run using GPS or an online mapping device.
They can complete their race any time between May 1-22.
For in-person runners on May 22, the half marathon begins near Interstate 70, with people running through downtown Manhattan, Aggieville and the main K-State campus before finishing on the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The 5K race starts and ends at the stadium.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt commemorating the event, as well as a finisher medal.
The event, now in its seventh year, also benefits a trio of charities in Manhattan.
Northview
Elementary raises money by reading
Students at Northview Elementary are celebrating their successful read-a-thon, which raised $1,500 for the school’s PTA organization. Children spent 286,744 minutes reading from Feb. 22 to March 5 and will be rewarded with class parties, more books and even the chance to throw a pie at a staff member.
K-State recreational services to open more areas for use
K-State’s recreational services will reopen more spaces over the next few weeks.
Racquetball courts, squash courts and the games lounge in the Peters Recreation Complex are set to open later this month. Indoor courts have a limit of two individuals per court. The outdoor recreation area includes basketball, tennis, and the main sand volleyball courts; those are set to open depending on the weather.
The sand volleyball courts north of the complex have already reopened, with social distancing and mask protocols in place. Outdoor volleyballs can be checked out at the north service desk.
The Outdoor Rental Center will open March 22, allowing people to rent canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. A Wildcat ID is required to use the outdoor recreation area.