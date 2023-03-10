Spring break begins Monday for both the Manhattan-Ogden school district and Kansas State University.
USD 383 schools will be closed Monday through Friday, March 17. Additionally, all district offices will be closed March 17. Manhattan-Ogden students also had no school Friday.
For K-State, spring break also runs Monday through Friday. Students who signed up to participate in the university’s Alternative Spring Breaks through the Staley School of Leadership will go on three separate trips from March 13-17.
Alternative Spring Break destinations this year are southwest Kansas; Dallas, Texas; and Springfield, Mo.
The alternative spring breaks are designed to give students opportunities to serve other communities in a volunteer and public service capacity.
Classes at both USD 383 and Kansas State University resume March 20.
K-State’s 91.9 named best college radio station
K-State’s student-run radio station was named the Best College/University radio station at an awards ceremony in New York City last month.
At the annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting Awards ceremony Feb. 24-25, Wildcat 91.9 KSDB-FM was recognized as the Best College/University Radio Station for schools with more than 10,000 students. Wildcat 91.9 received 18 nominations prior to the awards ceremony, which is a record for the program. The radio station also received the award for Best College Station in the Nation.
Two students were honored for individual achievements. Senior program and news director Dawson Wagner received the trophy for best news feature, and Kolby Van Camp, Wildcat 91.9’s sports executive producer and fundraising director, was recognized as best graduate assistant.
Along with the Best College/University Radio Station for schools with more than 10,000 students and the Abraham and Borst Award for Best Overall College Station in the Nation, Wildcat 91.9, a division of Wildcat Electronic Media with partner KKSU-TV, Channel 8, tied with Temple University for the most awards with four at this year’s ceremony.
“I’m extremely proud of all the work everyone has done this last year to make this possible,” Wagner said in a statement. “I am ecstatic and beyond grateful to be in the position I am with getting to work with our team, and I look forward to everyone continuing to put in the good work here at Wildcat 91.9.”
The Intercollege Broadcasting Awards add to the program’s successful track record in student-led broadcasting competitions over the past few years. Last year at the Kansas Association of Broadcaster’s annual student awards, Wildcat 91.9 staff took 11 out of 16 first-place finishes.
K-State awards scholarship to 3
Kansas State recently awarded three high school seniors the K-State Civic Leadership Scholarship out of a group of ten finalists.
Teagan Ellenz, a senior at Osborne High School in Osborne, received first place and a $4,000 K-State Civic Leadership Scholarship.
Taylor Pringle, a senior at Northern Heights High School in Admire, received the second-place scholarship of $2,500, while Jensen Brull, a senior at Thomas More Preparatory: Marian High School in Hays, received the third-place scholarship of $2,000.
The finalists competed in an on-campus interview and recognition day earlier this semester. They were selected for demonstrating a commitment to serving others in their community, school or place of worship.
The following students were also finalists for K-State’s Civic Leadership Scholarship:
Grace Schaefer, Andover, a senior at Andover Central High School; Darcee Ashcraft, Holton, a senior at Holton High School; and Corbin Hoppas, Wichita, a senior at Andover High School.
From out of state: Landry O’Bryan, St. Joseph, Missouri, a senior at Central High School; Annika Lindt, Sunset, Texas, a senior at Decatur High School; and Grayce Lynam, Manassas, Virginia, a senior at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School.