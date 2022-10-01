Ogden Elementary students are building relationships with other children and adults in their school through a new monthly activity.
Ogden Elementary principal Kayla Simon said Tuesday was the first time for a new social-emotional learning activity school leaders are calling Den Time. Simon said all students in the school are split into groups composed of four to five children of different ages, who are paired with an adult who is not their teacher to facilitate another connection.
Simon said Den Time consists of the “den leader,” or the adult leading a group, choosing from one of four activities: a name game where students introduce themselves and share an activity they like; a secret handshake to create and share only with other group members; a “cootie catcher” game where a piece of paper is decorated and folded into a 3D shape that a child manipulates with their fingers to reveal quizzable facts; and a dice game with corresponding questions depending on the number rolled.
“We’ll do it once a month to promote relationships, communication, and positive interactions,” Simon said.
The kids and staff loved the first Den Time session, Simon said, and there’s a story behind the name Den Time.
“We are the Ogden Panthers,” Simon said. “Panthers are actually solitary animals. Once a female panther gives birth, she takes care of the babies by herself. She protects them, teaches them all the things, and then releases them to go on their own. Our adult Panthers will keep our panther ‘cubs’ throughout their whole time with us to teach them all the things and then send them off once they finish 5th grade and move on to middle school.”
Simon said Den Time and other social-emotional learning activities at Ogden Elementary are led by the school’s part-time social-emotional learning (SEL) aide, a position that’s paid for through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. The federal fund is meant to help school districts continue classroom operations while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
All schools in the Manhattan-Ogden School District have access to an SEL aide to help students with some of the learning struggles they might be encountering because of the pandemic. Social-emotional learning covers topics like self-awareness, social awareness, and problem solving as an individual and among groups. The Kansas State Board of Education states on its website that social-emotional learning is “foundational to student success in school and life.”
K-State named top university employer in Kansas
Kansas State University was named the No. 7 employer in Kansas, according to “America’s Best Employers by State List,” an annual survey by Forbes magazine. K-State is the only university listed in the Top 10. The list was released in August.
“Our faculty and staff are the university, and they make everything we do possible,” president for Human Capital Services Jay Stephens said in a statement Friday. “This ranking is reflective of the university’s efforts to make K-State an outstanding place to work, grow and develop as an employee.”
For the list, Forbes and Statista, a marketing research company, surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. The companies conducted the survey in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
In the anonymous surveys, employees rated their employers on various criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Workers also were asked if they would recommend their employers to others.
Application
period open
for homecoming
parade entries
The K-State Alumni Association is encouraging all on-campus groups to participate in the 2022 Homecoming parade at 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
To participate in the parade, groups must register by 5 p.m. Oct. 21. There is no fee for K-State alumni or K-State affiliated groups, local nonprofits and city/county departments. For others, the entry fee is $50 and is due with the application. A late fee of $10 will be required for submissions received after the deadline. For registration and more information, visit k-state.com/Homecoming.
The parade route will begin at Manhattan Town Center and proceed through Aggieville before ending in City Park for the Homecoming pep rally.
K-State President Richard Linton will serve as grand marshal of the parade. Prior to the parade, the Aggieville Business Association will host trick-or-treating in Aggieville. The pep rally will take place at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park following the parade at about 6:30 p.m.
This year’s Homecoming theme is “Wildcat Dreams.” Homecoming will take place from Oct. 23-29 and is organized by the K-State Alumni Association and the K-State All-University Homecoming committee.