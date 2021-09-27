The Manhattan High School Interact Club continues its mission to maintain trees planted in Northeast Community Park.
MHS senior and Interact Club president Eszter Chikan said 13 club members went out on Sept. 12 to replant 11 oak trees in the park that had died. They also added new mulch and watered all 100 trees the group planted last year with the help of the Konza Rotary Club.
“We weed and add mulch regularly because it provides nutrients and helps keep other plants from growing and competing with the trees,” Chikan said.
Chikan said in the past volunteers have used cages around the trees to keep deer from eating them.
“Hopefully we can do more projects like this because of the vast impact trees have on the quality of our natural surroundings,” Chikan said.
Pollution Prevention
Institute awarded KDHE grant to aid small businesses
The Kansas State University Pollution Prevention Institute received a $333,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to provide free, confidential environmental compliance assistance to Kansas small businesses.
Nancy Larson, director of the Pollution Prevention Institute, said the funding will allow the program to provide a variety of services, including on-site technical assistance, an environmental hotline, trainings for Kansas industries and development of tools such as videos, guidance documents and online resources as part of the Small Business Environmental Assistance Program (SBEAP).
“Kansas small businesses and manufacturers are a critical part of the state’s economy,” Larson said. “This program provides small businesses with confidential environmental permitting and compliance assistance and training resources, helping businesses by simplifying complicated regulatory obligations, improving compliance rates, sustainability and reducing costs.”
While funding is requested and approved yearly, the SBEAP and KDHE are longtime partners, with funding provided at various levels for nearly 30 years. The program expects to help several hundred small businesses in Kansas while also capturing compliance rates, customer feedback and environmental metrics.