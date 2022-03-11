The Manhattan Optimist Club announced its Student of the Month for March is Kylie Peterman, a senior at Manhattan High School.
Peterman is the daughter of Erin and Steve Peterman of Manhattan. She is a member of the National Honor Society and will graduate in May with an honor cord, NHS cord and distinguished service award cord.
She is a member of the interpersonal skills class at MHS, which is a peer model class in which senior students interact with students with disabilities. Peterman and eight others were selected for a work-based learning course, which helps students with life skills and their participation in community involvement. Service projects as part of the IPS class helped raise funds for the Emergency Shelter, Crisis Center, Flint Hills Breadbasket, USD 383 FIT Closet and Manhattan Special Olympics.
With the Manhattan Special Olympics, Peterman serves as a coach and volunteer. She has given more than 400 hours of volunteer service coaching multiple sports and volunteering for fundraising activities. She has participated in the Polar Plunge event for the past five years and was chosen to represent Kansas as a unified team volleyball player with Special Olympics Kansas for the U.S. games to be held in Orlando, Florida, in June.
In sports, Kylie has competed in track and field for the past four years as a discus thrower, and she is adding javelin this track season. She has served as a volleyball manager for three years.
Next year she plans to attend Kansas State University and major in pre pharmacy with a minor in leadership studies. After K-State, she plans to go to the University of Kansas to complete her pharmacy degree. Her future goals include working in a hospital as a pharmacist.
The Manhattan Optimist Club’s Student of the Month is designed to recognize Manhattan High School seniors who make a difference in their community through volunteerism and leadership activities.
MHS Debate and Forensics celebrates state poetry champ
The Manhattan High School Debate and Forensics teams found success at three separate tournaments March 4 and 5, including a first-ever poetry champion.
MHS junior Allie Cloyd became Manhattan High’s first state champion and national qualifier in the Poetry Out Loud competition at Washburn University in Topeka on March 5. Cloyd won with her recitation of three poems: “Say This” by Lucia Perillo, “Emily Dickinson at the Poetry Slam” by Dan Vera, and “The Coming Woman” by Mary Weston Fordham.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of poetry among high school students around the country. Cloyd will join 54 other high schoolers for the national semifinals May 1. The top nine students will then advance to the national finals, which will take place June 5. Both competitions will be virtual-only and will be streamed online at arts.gov.
The state finals were recorded for broadcast by KTWU, the PBS affiliate station on the campus of Washburn University. The taped segment will air April 24 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
MHS debate and forensics coach Mac Phrommany said the team ended last weekend as champions of the tournament at Topeka West High School and had seven students qualify for state competitions in categories like oral interpretation and international extemporaneous speaking.
Several students also competed in a tournament at Olathe Northwest High School. Two students, Sam DeLong and Emmet Spaw, qualified to go to Nationals in impromptu speaking and other categories.
Student Kate Ward also qualified in informative speaking for the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions. That event will take place virtually May 12-15 and test students nationwide on their skills in dramatic interpretation, duet acting, and other forensics categories.
KSU offers course on horror films for fall 2022
The K-State theater department is offering the course Horror Cinema for fall 2022. The class will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The course will provide a survey of the history of horror cinema while exploring key works, subgenres, filmmakers, styles and critical approaches. Various topics covered include international horrors; identity, race and ethnicity; body horror; monster theory; zombies, slashers and vampires; queer horror; genre hybridity; adaptation; the “splatter” film; aesthetics and design; gender dynamics; found footage; fan discourse; class; universal monsters and more.
The class will see films including “Get Out,” “Night of the Living Dead,” “Scream,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Nosferatu,” “Hellraiser,” “The Wolf Man,” “The Bride of Frankenstein,” “The Exorcist” and others.
The course fulfills three hours of fine arts and aesthetic interpretation credit. For questions, contact Shannon Blake Skelton at sbskelton@k-state.edu.