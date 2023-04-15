Manhattan High School has earned recognition for its cultural diversity.
AFS-USA, a partner in a global education network for international exchange students, gave MHS the 2023 AFS-USA Global School Award last month.
Manhattan-Ogden School District administrators announced the award at the April 5 school board meeting. The AFS-USA award recognizes a U.S.-based school or district that, according to the agency’s website, “demonstrates a commitment to cultural diversity, global competence, and curriculum internationalization.”
Superintendent Marvin Wade said during the April 5 meeting that MHS staff, along with local AFS volunteers, submitted a “complete dossier” showcasing examples of the school’s commitment to improving cultural diversity and international studies.
Some of those examples include a spread of global learning courses, from Global Affairs to Cultural Awareness and Ethics. Manhattan High School also features 53 flags to honor the home nations of former exchange students who’ve attended the school over the past 60 years.
Additionally, MHS has a student-led AFS Club that provides mentoring and monthly activities for both local and exchange students.
AFS-USA offers international exchange and education opportunities in more than 45 countries and hosts exchange students from 80 countries. There are more than 3,000 AFS volunteers in the United States, and more than 50,000 worldwide.
Professor to receive $1.2M in funding
A K-State assistant professor in chemical engineering has secured $1.2 million in grant monies for his work focusing on reducing methane emissions.
Chuancheng Duan, assistant professor in the Tim Taylor Department of Chemical Engineering, is receiving the grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management.
Duan will lead the two-year project. His aim is to develop and manufacture a low-cost integrated system for eliminating methane emissions from natural gas engines. He will collaborate with three faculty members from the University of Oklahoma on the project.
Duan and his team aim to build a ceramic thermo-electrochemical membrane reactor, which can convert natural gas to hydrogen and carbon dioxide while separating hydrogen from the carbon dioxide stream. The produced hydrogen will be subsequently blended with natural gas to improve the combustion in natural gas engines and overall efficiency.
Calling all musicians for new orchestra
A new orchestra in Manhattan is in need of performers.
The Manhattan Symphony Orchestra is a new community ensemble comprising student, amateur and professional musicians. Rachel Dirks, director of orchestral studies and assistant professor of music at K-State, is the Manhattan Symphony Orchestra’s director.
Dirks is seeking musicians ahead of the group’s first performance, set for May 21. The inaugural performance of the new orchestra will celebrate the theme “A Night at the Movies,” and will feature selections of music from classic cinema, such as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Star Wars,” and the 007 franchise.
Musicians are encouraged to sign up before April 29. For more information people can visit mhksymphony.org.