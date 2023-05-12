The Manhattan High School Class of 2023 is hours away from crossing the stage with diplomas in hand. Manhattan High’s graduation ceremony takes place Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum on the K-State campus at 2 p.m. This year’s class consists of 442 graduating seniors.
MHS commencement is also being livestreamed on YouTube. The link is youtube.com/live/vCFI-qCo_-4?feature=share.
K-State partnership wins $1M biosciences development award
Kansas State University and its regional partners are getting a national award to advance biosecurity and biodefense research programs in the state.
The Advancing Biosecurity, Biodefense, and Biomanufacturing Technologies project is receiving $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engines, or NSF Engines, program. The project team includes core partners from K-State, Manhattan Area Technical College, BioKansas, K-State Innovation Partners and the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.
This development award will focus on biotechnology-based products within the biosecurity, biodefense and biomanufacturing sectors, with applications ranging from biopharmaceutical manufacturing to renewable energy and advanced materials.
Advancing Biosecurity, Biodefense, and Biomanufacturing Technologies is among more than 40 teams to receive one of the first-ever NSF Engines Development Awards. The aim of the awards is to help partners collaborate to create economic, societal and technological opportunities for their regions.
Beth Montelone, principal investigator and senior associate vice president for research at K-State, said in a statement that the northeast Kansas/northwest Missouri region is home to “significant activity” in the domain of biosecurity, biodefense and manufacturing.
“Partners in the region aspire to build upon this activity to make northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri a hub of research, education and manufacturing in biosecurity, biodefense and biomanufacturing,” Montelone said.
K-State officials wrote Friday that Manhattan Area Technical College is providing workforce education to support bioscience and biotechnology, which will aid the project’s effort to support industry needs.
“MATC will provide entry-level technician education in biomanufacturing, including essential lab skills and quality assurance competencies, and in facility support workforce education,” James Genandt, co-principal investigator and president of MATC, said in a statement Friday.
This award will also seek to attract, create and grow economic activity in the region through partnership with regional economic development agencies. Daryn Soldan, co-principal investigator and director of economic development for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement Friday that this award “will set up a path for more companies to locate and expand in the Greater Manhattan region, creating new jobs, attracting talent and investing in our communities.”
More than 25 partners supported the proposal and will be involved in the project. A full list of partners can be found on the award website, and those interested in joining as a partner can email bio-dev-engine@k-state.edu.
KSU’s HHS college recognizes outstanding seniors
The K-State College of Health and Human Sciences is recognizing the spring outstanding senior award winners for 2023. This year’s senior award winners were nominated by faculty and staff within each of their respective programs.
