The Manhattan High School Class of 2023 is hours away from crossing the stage with diplomas in hand. Manhattan High’s graduation ceremony takes place Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum on the K-State campus at 2 p.m. This year’s class consists of 442 graduating seniors.

MHS commencement is also being livestreamed on YouTube. The link is youtube.com/live/vCFI-qCo_-4?feature=share.