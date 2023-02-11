mhs forensics emporia hs

Members of the Manhattan High School forensics team are seen posing with their awards from a tournament they competed in at Emporia High School on Feb. 4. The team started its year with two 2nd-place finishes.

 Courtesy photo

The Manhattan High School forensics team started its year with a top two finish in Topeka.

MHS forensics and debate coach Mac Phrommany said the team started its season Jan. 27 with the Glenn E. Burnett Invitational at Topeka High School. The team took second place at this event.