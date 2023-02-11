The Manhattan High School forensics team started its year with a top two finish in Topeka.
MHS forensics and debate coach Mac Phrommany said the team started its season Jan. 27 with the Glenn E. Burnett Invitational at Topeka High School. The team took second place at this event.
The following weekend of Feb. 4, the team placed second again at the Emporia High School tournament. Phrommany said after the first two weeks of competition, the team already has attained 11 of the 18 maximum entries allowed into the Kansas 6A state forensics championship May 6. The state championship will be at Blue Valley High School in Overland Park.
Elizabeth Bahlmann, Kylie Kim, Honour Robinson, Joseph Semmel, Sydney Vahl, Kyle Draeger, Drew Hutchinson, Ava Bunnell, Eli Kunz, and Salina Wang have all qualified to the state tournament in May by placing in the top two spots of their respective events.
The team competes against USD 345 Seaman and Salina South High School Saturday and Sunday.
K-State grants
sabbaticals to 39
faculty members
Kansas State University is granting sabbatical leave to 39 faculty members during the 2023-2024 academic year.
Faculty members being granted sabbatical leave are Sajid Alavi, grain science; Rebecca Bender, modern languages; Troy Brockway, aviation; Sanjoy Das, electrical and computer engineering; Walter Dodds, biology; Bret Flanders, physics; Jack Fry, northeast regional extension office; Alisa Garni, sociology, anthropology, and social work; Philip Gayle, economics; Matthew Gaynor, art; Sherry Haar, interior design and fashion studies; Mustaque Hossain, civil engineering; Daniel Hoyt, English; Andrew Ivanov, physics; Loretta Johnson, biology; Sara Kearns, academic services; Brice Lacroix, geology; Melody LeHew, interior design and fashion studies; Xiannan Li, mathematics;
Jia Liang, educational leadership; Xiaomao Lin, agronomy; Bin Liu, chemical engineering; Sara Luly, modern languages; Phillip Marzluf, English; Kara Northway, English; Sunghun Park, horticulture and natural resources; Kaitlyn Peine, K-State Research and Extension; Julie Pentz, music, theatre, and dance; Abdelmoneam Raef, geology; Sarah Reznikoff, mathematics; Jason Scuilla, art; Philip Tiemeyer, history; Michael Tobler, biology; Donghai Wang, biological and agricultural engineering; Frank Weyher, sociology, anthropology, and social work; Hongyu Wu, electrical and computer engineering; Chih-Hang Wu, industrial and manufacturing systems engineering; Anna Marie Wytko, music, theatre, and dance; and Lydia Zeglin, biology.
The purpose of a sabbatical leave is to provide faculty members with the opportunity for scholarly and professional enrichment. Sabbatical leave allows faculty to pursue advanced study, conduct research studies, engage in scholarly and creative activities, or secure industrial or professional experience. Once faculty members return from their sabbaticals, they are expected to share the knowledge and experience they gained with their students and colleagues.
Second-annual Social Media Week at K-State
Kansas State University will host its second annual Social Media Week next week for students, faculty, staff, alumni and area community members.
The week-long, all-university event is dedicated to bringing together students, educators and industry professionals to provide insights and opportunities for maximizing social media usage.
This year features multiple in-person and online panel discussions, presentations and opportunities to engage with social media professionals and content creation tools.
Featured events this year:
• Wednesday: 11 a.m. to noon at Town Hall, 114 Staley School of Leadership; Panel discussion with K-State Vice President of Research David Rosowsky, K-State Dean of Libraries Joe Mocnik and more, regarding social media’s role in K-State’s forthcoming strategic plan to become a next-generation land-grant university.
• Wednesday: 4 to 5 p.m. at 1088 College of Business Administration Building; Panel discussion about how college athletes can attract attention from brands on social media and drive successful NIL — name, image, likeness — partnerships, featuring Wildcat NIL, K-State quarterback Will Howard, Robbins Motors and public relations and brand communications experts.
• Thursday: noon to 1 p.m. at Forum Hall, K-State Student Union; Interactive presentation with writer, composer and viral content creator Julia Riew, highlighting student opportunity to use social media in strategic and creative ways to spotlight and engage in topics they care about.
The Staley School of Leadership, the A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication, and the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance are co-hosting Thursday’s event featuring Riew.
K-State launched the first K-State Social Media Week in spring 2022. Nearly 500 K-State students registered and attended to learn more about social media careers, personal branding and influencing, creative collaboration on social media, content creation and more.
Greg Paul, director of the A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication at KSU, said the social media week provides an engaging opportunity “to address emerging topics and issues brought about by the challenging social media landscape.”