Seniors at Manhattan High School are about a month away from graduation.
MHS principal Mike Dorst told USD 383 board members on Wednesday that the 107th graduating class of Manhattan High School will have its commencement ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. May 14 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Students are asked to arrive at 6 p.m., and the gates for parents and guests will open at 6:30 p.m.
The high school typically holds graduations in Bramlage Coliseum, but MHS and K-State will hold outdoor ceremonies at the stadium this year.
Since USD 383 canceled last year’s ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have opened this year’s ceremony to last year’s senior class. Dorst said administrators have notified all 2020 seniors that they can walk the stage if they’d like. The event program will have all of the 2020 and 2021 graduates’ names.
Students will participate in graduation practice on May 13 at 2:30 p.m. Each graduate will receive six tickets to the ceremony. Families are encouraged to sit together, and masks are required.
The district will livestream the ceremony on the high school’s Facebook page and USD 383’s YouTube channel.
Dorst said event organizers do have contingency plans in case of rain or severe weather, saying they’d move graduation to a different day and stadium if necessary. He said if it’s raining lightly, officials will carry on with the ceremony and give plastic ponchos to those in attendance.
A Big 12 Conference track and field meet is scheduled southwest of the stadium on the same day as commencement ceremonies, and Dorst said MHS graduation would be the third graduation ceremony at the stadium that day.
MHS 2021 seniors discuss class gift options
The graduating class at Manhattan High School for 2021 is discussing its departing gift to the high school.
MHS Student Council president Mia Thompson told USD 383 board members that the entire senior class had a conversation.
“With the senior gift, we are trying to install a water bottle filler on the second floor (of the building) because we don’t have one right now,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the senior class is also looking to make donations for an indoor aquatic center, but it hasn’t finalized any details.
Thompson also informed board members of the results of the spring blood drive held at the high school Wednesday. She said 43 people donated, which is above average for the spring drive and “impressive” with seasonal sports ongoing.
Kindergarten
Round-Up scheduled
for April 22
Parents with children who are ready to begin kindergarten are encouraged to visit a drive-thru event for the 2021-22 class.
Kindergarten Round-Up is set for April 22, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at each elementary school in USD 383. Families are encouraged to call their school office ahead of time to set up an appointment to drop off their student’s birth certificate and immunization records. On the day of the Round-Up, they will drive up to the school their child will be attending and receive a welcome pack in a contactless way from school staffers.
Children are ready and eligible to enter kindergarten when they meet the age requirement; they must be five years old on or before August 31 of their kindergarten year. Parents who are unsure of which school their child is attending can call the district transportation office at 785-587-2190 for more information.
Associate provost Brian Niehoff
to retire in June
Brian Niehoff, K-State associate provost for institutional effectiveness, will retire in June after nearly 33 years working for the university.
Niehoff has been a member of the provost’s staff since 2009. He served as acting provost in 2018 prior to Provost Charles Taber’s arrival and is also a professor of management in the College of Business Administration. He joined K-State in 1988 as an assistant professor, earned tenure, and was promoted to professor in 2002.
Niehoff’s work as associate provost includes securing accreditation for the university, and overseeing the Teaching and Learning Center and the Honor and Integrity System, both which report to the Office of Institutional Effectiveness.
Additionally, Niehoff, the husband of Manhattan city commissioner Usha Reddi, has published several research articles and book chapters in a variety of professional journals. His research focuses on leadership, workplace justice, and the effect of immigration on HR practices.
University officials have not announced any potential candidates or hiring processes to fill Niehoff’s position.
K-State, Fort Riley renew partnership
K-State and Fort Riley are officially partners for a 12th year.
The two institutions renewed their university-to-military partnership Wednesday during a virtual business meeting and ceremonial document signing. The focus of the renewal of the partnership is supporting the 1st Infantry Division’s Victory Wellness Program, the Big Red One Year of Honor professional development program, and other quality of life efforts.
In a statement, KSU spokeswoman Michelle Geering said the central aim of this partnership is to “mutually support each institution’s unique missions through collaboration and intellectual and cultural sharing.”
Geering said the university “benefits from research, outreach assistance, and educational opportunities to serve the large military community at Fort Riley.”