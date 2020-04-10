Jeanette Bosch, a fifth-grade teacher at Manhattan Catholic Schools, is headed to space camp for teachers.
Bosch was one of several teachers tapped for the Texas Space Grant Consortium’s LiftOff 2020: Moon to Mars institute. The weeklong summer program gives educators a chance to participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning experiences that they can then develop into space science and enrichment activities in their own classrooms.
With financial support from the Kansas Space Grant Consortium, Bosch will spend the week at the Johnson Space Center and will get to visit with NASA experts and astronauts.
“I was very excited,” she said. “I’ve wanted to go to the Johnson Space Center, since I’ve not been there yet.”
Bosch, who also teaches fourth grade science, said she’s always loved space science and has an extensive background in space camp and teaching. She started a Space Day at the school, and she owns a 25-foot-by-25-foot Mars map, granted to her from the Buzz Aldrin SpaceShare Foundation, that she’s taken around the state to promote space education.
Over the summer, she and her niece traveled northwest Kansas and gave nine presentations over five days about the Mars rover, Curiosity.
The institute is currently still planning to hold its program in the summer, but Bosch said those plans might change with the COVID-19 situation.
“But at least they’re making options available to us, and we’ll still get something in the realm of the space camp that will benefit us,” she said.
Bosch said she hopes to use the experience to help instill a passion for space in her students.
“My takeaway from the LiftOff summer institute would be new information and ideas to bring back to the students to ignite their curiosity to be our future advocators for space exploration,” she said.
USD 383 sends out redistricting survey
The Manhattan-Ogden school district is asking for community input as it develops a redistricting strategy over the coming year.
District officials sent out an online survey this week to gauge community priorities as the district works to redevelop its school boundaries.
“We want to get the feedback of what criteria is important to the public, as we look at redoing the boundaries,” assistant superintendent Eric Reid said. “You want to see what’s important to the people and balance that with what the district needs going forward.”
The online survey is available to anyone, and Reid encouraged community members who might not have children in the schools to participate.
The survey results, along with board input, will be given to RSP Associates, a school planning consultant. The consultant group will then use other demographic data to develop several options for the public to consider around November, with the board making the ultimate decision on boundaries next spring.
“Get your two cents in,” Reid said. “We want to see what everyone thinks.”
The survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/GXH5LS5 is open through April 24.
Donations/grants
The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved $58,978.75 in donations and grants at its April 1 meeting.
Riley County Raising Riley granted $12,040 to College Hill Early Learning Center for reduced fees for families.
The Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation donated $15,000 for the district’s 2020 Summer Reading Program.
The foundation also provided $31,938 to the elementary schools for classroom use, based on the amount of SuperSaver store cards each schools’ families sold:
- Amanda Arnold — $5,845.88
- Frank Bergman — $4,615.50
- Bluemont — $3,315.00
- Lee — $3,315.00
- Marlatt — $4,526.25
- Northview — $4,035.38
- Ogden — $ 388.88
- Theodore Roosevelt — $2,722.13
- Woodrow Wilson — $3,174.75