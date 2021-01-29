Elementary schools in the Manhattan-Ogden district celebrated the 160th birthday of Kansas with various classroom activities.
Friday was Kansas Day, and while USD 383 schools didn’t hold any district-wide celebrations, individual classes did some interactive or creative activities to mark the occasion.
At Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, principal Ashley Smith said students in the first grade class made bread on Thursday, and Kansas Day-themed artwork lines the walls of several classes. Smith said in-class activities were planned and personalized by individual teachers to suit their classrooms.
“With all the policies in place right now, it’s hard to do something school-wide or bring in any visitors,” Smith said.
Kansas was signed into statehood on Jan. 29, 1861, three months before the start of the Civil War. In a tweet Friday, Gov. Laura Kelly wrote “over the last 11 months, we’ve proved that no matter the size or scope of the challenge, Kansans will always live up to our motto ‘Ad Astra Per Aspera.’”
The motto is Latin for “to the stars through difficulties.”
K-State to mark anniversary
of Dr. King campus visit
Kansas State University will mark the 53rd anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to the campus with a week of virtual events centered on diversity and celebrating King’s legacy.
The observance week will begin Monday with a keynote presentation on unconscious bias at 5:30 p.m. led by diversity and inclusion expert Risha Grant. At 6 p.m. Monday, College of Agriculture alumni and guest speaker Stacey Campbell will lead a discussion surrounding the Civil Rights Movement and current diversity issues.
A reception for Presidential Awards for Diversity will be held on Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. A question-and-answer session on “Finding ‘the Dream’ Workplace” will be held Wednesday starting at noon, with the 7th annual Civil Rights Teach-In at 2:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the MLK Presidential Lecture will be held at 11:30 a.m., and features Sandra Evers Manly as the keynote speaker. Evers Manly is the global vice-president for diversity at the aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman.
The week of observance is rounded out on Friday, Feb. 5, with the annual brown bag lunch at 11:30 a.m., and the laying of the wreaths and candlelight ceremony at 1:30 p.m.
To register for or join any of these events, visit the website for K-State’s Office of Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs.
King spoke at K-State on Jan. 19, 1968, only a few months before he was assassinated on April 4, 1968.
Peterson named interim director
of the Office
of Institutional Equity
Demetrius Peterson has been named interim director of the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX coordinator. He succeeds Cleo Magwaro, who recently accepted the position of associate vice president of Institutional Equity at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.
Peterson, senior counsel at law firm Husch Blackwell, has extensive experience working with institutions of higher education in the areas of civil rights, including sexual harassment, racial discrimination and harassment, age discrimination and retaliation. Peterson also has conducted comprehensive investigations for schools and provided training in these areas, including training to the KBOR Title IX Coordinators’ Workgroup. He has previously visited K-State and worked as a guest speaker.
Before joining Husch Blackwell, Peterson served as in-house legal counsel for the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.
Peterson will serve in the interim role until the search for the permanent director of OIE and Title IX coordinator is completed.
Learning center teacher recognized as KSU’s Professor of the Week
K-State recognized Don Saucier, KSU distinguished teaching scholar and professor of psychological sciences, as Professor of the Week at the men’s home basketball game on Jan. 23.
Saucier has been with K-State since 2004. His expertise is in social psychology, particularly in the areas of justification and expressions of prosocial and antisocial behavior, including prejudice, as well as in individual differences in masculine honor ideology, social vigilantism and beliefs in pure good and pure evil. He also examines the engagement of teachers and students in teaching and learning.
Students present research at theater conference
K-State Theatre students Brett Boline, Meghan McGehee, Janelle Augustine, Emma Barge, Addison Price, Emma Price and Ian Boyd-Duncan presented their original research and dramaturgy projects at the Region V Kennedy Center/American College Theatre Festival on Jan. 21.
Faculty nominated the students to present. Chicago-based scholar and arts journalist Yasmin Zacaria Mikhaiel was the respondent to their work.
The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival is a national theatre program and organization involving 18,000 students annually from colleges and universities across the country.