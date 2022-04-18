The National Agricultural Biosecurity Center at Kansas State University is receiving $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to protect the nation’s food supply.
Officials on Friday announced the grant award, which comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Food, Agriculture and Veterinary Defense Division. The funds will be used to protect agricultural sectors and enhance the production and economic health of food systems.
According to a statement, the National Agricultural Biosecurity Center (NABC) will support the Food, Agriculture and Veterinary Defense Division by helping to address vulnerabilities, threats and capabilities needed for food, agriculture and veterinary security nationwide. The agency has performed similar work on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of Agriculture, and the Office for the Director of National Intelligence.
Some of the grant projects will include assessing county-level capacities for responding to a food or agricultural emergency, updating animal disease response training, and analyzing food and ag-related data.
Engineering honor society initiates 16
at K-State
The Kansas Gamma chapter of Tau Beta Pi at K-State initiated 16 new members for the spring 2022 semester.
University officials made the announcement Wednesday.
Tau Beta Pi is a national engineering honor society. Every year, Tau Beta Pi participates in various community service activities in Manhattan, including maintenance of KS Hill and highway cleanup on Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
The Kansas Gamma chapter of Tau Beta Pi initiates new members each fall and spring semester. To be invited, juniors must rank among the top one-eighth of students in their class and seniors must rank among the top one-fifth of the students in their class.
The following students are new members of Tau Beta Pi:
Eric Yu, junior in computer science, Allen; Maguire Sullivan, senior in biomedical engineering, Andale; James Myose, senior in computer science and mathematics, Bel Aire; David Ochner, senior in electrical engineering, Fort Riley;
From Greater Kansas City: Matthew Leach, junior in mechanical engineering, Leawood; Hursen Adjovi, senior in computer science and computer engineering, Alex Howard, senior in electrical engineering, and Will Kelly, senior in mechanical engineering, all from Olathe; and Jacob Bengel, junior in computer science, Overland Park;
Aurora Gray, senior in electrical engineering, and Sebastian Neal, senior in computer engineering and physics, both from Lansing; Noah Hill, junior in mechanical engineering, Louisburg; Brendan Becker, junior in chemical engineering, Manhattan; Rohan Singh, junior in biomedical engineering, Spring Hill; Trey Etzel, junior in computer science, Topeka; and Eric Honas, junior in computer science, Wichita.