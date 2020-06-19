K-State history professor Phil Tiemeyer’s work on LGBT workers’ ties to the Civil Rights Act was cited in Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court opinion ruling banning workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
The justice’s landmark ruling pointed to the 1964 Civil Rights Act that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in opining that protection is extended to sexual orientation. In the court’s majority opinion, an amicus brief cited Tiemeyer’s book “Plane Queer: Labor, Sexuality and Aids in the History of Male Flight Attendants” in a footnote.
“Footnotes are a nearly sacred thing for us historians,” Tiemeyer said in a release. “They prove our mettle as scholars, even if they’re scrutinized by only the most rigorous readers. As such, it’s pleasing to imagine that in this landmark case, it was the Supreme Court justices and their staff members who scoured the footnotes and found details from my book that supported the ultimately victorious argument for change.”
K-State named best Kansas College for LGBTQ students
K-State is the best college in Kansas for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students, according to BestColleges and Campus Pride’s 2020 rankings.
The university received full marks, five out of five stars, on Campus Pride’s index score, which takes into account a school’s LGBT policies, support, institutional commitment, academic and student life quality, campus safety, counseling and health services, and recruitment and retention efforts.
The rankings, released Wednesday, specifically note K-State’s LGBT Resource Center, which opened 10 years ago in August, and the Sexuality and Gender Alliance student organization.
“It is always an honor to have the LGBT Resource Center recognized for the ongoing efforts to provide a safe and affirming environment for our campus community,” said center coordinator Brandon Haddock. “This recognition is made possible through the commitment of our LGBTQ students, faculty, staff, community members and our alumni to work toward equity for all.”
K-State was previously included among Campus Pride’s 2017 list of the Top 25 LGBTQ schools in the nation and on the 2018 list of the 30 Best of the Best LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities.
“It is a tremendous honor for K-State to continue to be recognized nationally for the work our supportive faculty, staff, students and alumni have done and continue to do in helping foster an inclusive and affirming campus where people can be their authentic selves,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students.
FHSC releases
preliminary
reopening plan
This week, Flint Hills Christian School released its preliminary reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The school plans to reopen for regular operations, but with enhanced cleaning and health protocols. A newly hired nurse will oversee student health management, including monitoring potential student cases. Students and employees will only be required to wear masks if they begin to show symptoms of a contagious disease, at which point they will be temporarily placed in the nurse’s office while they leave.
Students or staff with a temperature higher than 99.7 degrees will need to stay home until they are fever free for at least 24 hours without medication.
If a school community member tests positive for COVID-19, they will need to remain off campus for at least 14 days until cleared to return by a doctor or the county health department.
Others who may have come in contact with those people testing positive will need to remain off campus for 14 days as well, and students returning from COVID-19 hotspot areas may need to quarantine, according to health department guidelines.
School officials will install additional hand sanitizer dispensers in the classrooms, and water fountains will be disabled. Students will be kept apart as much as possible, and shared materials and spaces will be sparingly used. The school campus itself may temporarily shut down for additional cleaning and disinfecting when someone tests positive.
Teachers are still working on a plan for using livestreamed or recorded videos as an alternative for students who might be forced to stay home.
The plan also involves a comprehensive education campaign to teach students and families about the school’s health protocols, signs of sickness and what they can do to help keep themselves safe. Additionally, the school will notify families when anyone at the school might test positive for coronavirus.
In a letter to parents, principal Joshua Snyder said a parent survey showed that students felt socially isolated during remote learning in the last half of the spring semester, and that’s why the school chose the slogan “Connected and Respected” as its rallying cry for the school year.
“We are connected because relationships are so important; community is vital for our students to flourish,” he said.
KSU researchers receive grants
Two K-State faculty recently received large grants from the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Jeff Corner, a professor of anatomy and physiology, is the first professor in K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine to receive a CAREER award from the National Science Foundation.
The $450,513 award comes from the foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development program and is granted over five years. Corner is eligible for a further $115,000 in the fifth year of the program, based on progress on his research.
Corner’s research uses computer simulations and other experiments to design protein-like molecules that can be programmed to arrange themselves into complex devices for biomedical applications, such as diagnostic tests. His team is also developing computer simulations of these molecules for use in K-12 and college classrooms.
“The miniaturization of devices such as computers and cellphones has been so successful that the size of their parts is now similar to the size of molecules and atoms,” Comer said. “Soon, the old ways of building things will no longer work. The future is building things out of individual molecules. It is as if we are going from building sandcastles to building tiny castles out of individual grains of sand.”
Jesse Poland, an plant pathology professor and director of the Wheat Genetics Resource Center Industry-University Cooperative Research Center at K-State, received a nearly $1 million grant from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture for two projects to improve genetic diversity in wheat.
Modern wheat has a very narrow genetic profile, making it susceptible to disease or other genetic problems Poland’s research aims to comb through wild wheat relative plants to look for genes that could help increase regular wheat’s disease resistance, stress tolerance and yield potential.
The first new project — in collaboration with the 2Blades Foundation, the University of Minnesota and the John Innes Center — will look to resequence the Emmer genome to identify genes that could provide resistance to stripe, leaf and stem rust.
The second new project puts together K-State researchers with researchers at the University of Haifa in Israil to examine Ae. Speltoides, a distance wild relative of wheat, and its potential to create better genetic markers for wheat breeders to use.
“Overall, these projects really complement the ongoing work of the WGRC to provide robust genetic resources to breeders and see this novel genetic diversity transferred to breeding companies and delivered to farmers,” Poland said. “With these exciting international partnerships we can move even faster.”