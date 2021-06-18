Kansas State University, in partnership with the American Soybean Association, is working to produce new fish feeding and fish growth charts for Cambodian fish farmers.
The tools will assist in the transition from homemade feeds based on rice bran and wild fish to pelleted soy-based feeds manufactured in Cambodian feed mills.
The Commercialization of Aquaculture for Sustainable Trade, or CAST, project benefits from K-State’s work in Cambodia. Cambodia’s private sector and universities work closely with U.S. soybean growers and businesses, as well as academic and nongovernmental organizations.
For decades, most Cambodian fish farmers have made their own fish feed from rice bran and wild-caught fish. The practice has led to overfishing and a rise in the price of the wild-caught fish.
The homemade feed is also low in protein, so farmers are used to pouring large amounts of feed daily into ponds.
As farmers transition to factory-made feeds, these feeds are more nutrient-dense, and therefore, less is needed to achieve the same growth. However, the price of factory-made feed is higher on a per kilogram basis. If farmers continue to feed the same amounts, they will lose money and go back to using the wild-caught fish.
To help address that potential problem, CAST partners developed a feeding and growth chart for two species of fish in Cambodia, the climbing perch and the hybrid catfish.
