K-State has granted sabbatical leave for 48 faculty members during the upcoming academic year.
University officials on Tuesday announced their list of faculty members taking a sabbatical Tuesday.
Sabbatical leave allows faculty to pursue more advanced studies, conduct research, engage in other scholarly or creative activities, or gain appropriate industrial or professional experience. Upon returning from sabbatical, professors or instructors are expected to share the knowledge and experience they gained with their students and colleagues.
The following people are being sabbaticals:
- Cydney Alexis, English;
- Sally Bailey, music, theatre and dance;
- Itzik Ben-Itzhak, physics;
- R. Scott Beyer, animal sciences and industry;
- Nathaniel Birkhead, political science;
- Yolanda Broyles-González, American ethnic studies;
- Hugh Cassidy, economics;
- Rollie Clem, biology;
- David Defries, history;
- Steffi Dippold, English;
- Wayne Goins, music, theatre and dance;
- Ruth Gurgel, music, theatre and dance;
- Jessica Heier Stamm, industrial and manufacturing engineering;
- Takashi Ito, chemistry; Mark Jackson, integrated studies;
- Michael Krysko, history;
- Yoonjin Lee, economics;
- Nina Lilja, agriculture dean’s office-international programs;
- Colene Lind, communication studies;
- Anne Longmuir, English;
- Diego Maldonado, mathematics;
- Wendy Matlock, English;
- Virginia Naibo, mathematics;
- Philip Nel, English;
- Jesse Nippert, biology;
- Eleni Pliakoni, horticulture and natural resources;
- Pavithra Prabhakar, computer science;
- Punit Prakash, electrical and computer engineering;
- Hayder Rasheed, civil engineering;
- Cary Rivard, horticulture and natural resources;
- Natalia Rojkovskaia, mathematics;
- Tosha Sampson-Choma, English;
- Lado Samushia, physics;
- Caterina Scoglio, electrical and computer engineering;
- Ryan Sharp, horticulture and natural resources;
- Aleksey Sheshukov, biological and agricultural engineering;
- Jeffrey S. Smith, geography and geospatial sciences;
- Weixing Song, statistics;
- Kevin Steinmetz, sociology, anthropology, and social work;
- Jaebeom Suh, marketing;
- Uwe Thumm, physics;
- Amber Vennum, applied human sciences;
- Nelson Villoria, agricultural economics;
- Jida Wang, geography and geospatial sciences;
- Zhilong Yang, biology;
- Dukno Yoon, art;
- Han Yu, English;
- Ilia Zharkov, mathematics.
K-State student of concern reports on the rise
K-State officials said the number of student of concern reports increased this past fall.
For the fall 2020 semester, university officials said the student life office received 513 student of concern reports. The number of reports does not include students who have contacted the office for COVID-19 concerns. That's a decrease from the previous academic year, which saw 855 reports filed.
Andy Thompson, senior associate dean and director of student life, said the office views the increase in reports as an indication of the care and concern the K-State community shows for the students and the community’s willingness to proactively help students who may need support.
"The Office of Student Life has seen a steady rise in student of concern reports since the implementation of the program," Thompson said.
The reports indicate a broad spectrum of concerns, from a student not attending class or working through medical issues, to more elevated concerns related to mental health, suicidal thoughts, and other traumas.
The website for the Office of Student Life has been updated with new information on how to help students in need, and how the office responds to reports of students of concern.
KSU interior design program receives high praise
A digital outlet has named the K-State interior design program in the College of Health and Human Sciences as one of the best schools for an interior design education.
Housebeautiful.com, a Hearst Digital Media outlet, listed K-State’s program among 12 other notable design programs in the nation.
Other listed programs included the New York School of Design, Savannah College of Art and Design, University of Cincinnati, Cornell University and Auburn University.
The four-year program is the only one of its kind in the state of Kansas to be accredited from the Council for Interior Design Accreditation.
K-State seeking
applications for VP
of Research
K-State is currently accepting applications and nominations for the role of vice president of research.
This person would work in collaboration with the university provost, deans and center directors, and serve as the university’s chief research officer.
This role also involves leading the charge for acquiring more funding for research, planning and developing academic research spaces, patenting and commercializing new ideas, and recruiting corporate research partners.
Beth Montelone is the interim vice president for research. Montelone is a biology professor and has served as senior associate vice president for research since 2017.
Her appointment to the interim role took effect Jan. 3.
She replaced Peter Dorhout, who left K-State to become the vice president for research at Iowa State University.
Applications are done by Feb. 19.
Interviews are expected to take place in April, with an anticipated start date of June 1.
K-State Center
for Principled
Business seeking
student art pieces
The K-State Center for Principled Business is searching for original artwork from current students in good academic standing.
Painted pieces, drawings, prints and photographs are accepted, including artistic works which incorporate various materials such as metal, wood, and stained glass.
Each artist whose work is acquired will receive a $500 scholarship for the spring 2021 semester and will keep copyright of their work.
The final pieces selected will be displayed in the center’s office suite area. Students may submit up to five images to be reviewed by a panel of judges, and artists should include a short statement explaining how their piece relates to the center’s vision.
Submissions are due before midnight on Feb. 21.