K-State researchers on Friday became the first to publish a study proving that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19, cannot be spread to humans by mosquitoes.
The study, which was published Friday in the Nature Scientific Reports online journal, experimentally confirms previously held beliefs that mosquitoes could not transmit the disease. Researchers in K-State’s Biosecurity Research Center and College of Veterinary Medicine worked on the study.
“While the World Health Organization has definitively stated that mosquitoes cannot transmit the virus, our study is the first to provide conclusive data supporting the theory,” said Stephen Higgs, director of the BRI and university distinguished professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology.
The researchers found that the virus is unable to replicate in three of the most common and widely distributed species of mosquitoes. While this is the first COVID-19-related study published in a peer-reviewed publication by K-State researchers, university researchers have completed and been involved in four other COVID-19 studies.
The BRI supports not only COVID-19 research but research into other zoonotic, or animal-originated, diseases, such as Rift Valley fever and Japanese encephalitis.
“We have remarkable talent and capabilities working within our research and training facility at the BRI,” said Peter Dorhout, K-State’s vice president for research. “The BRI is one of the critical anchor facilities in the North Campus Corridor, which serves as our growing research and development space for private sector and government agency partnerships with K-State.”
13th annual Stuff the Bus school
donation event Saturday
The K-State Credit Union, Konza United Way, and Manhattan Broadcasting Company will host the annual Stuff the Bus event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Walmart.
During the event, people may buy and drop off school supplies to be given to children in need who attend the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
Cash donations also may be made online at stuffthebusmhk.com. A full list of suggested supply donations is also available on the website.
K-State class
schedule, formats won’t be finalized until Aug. 3
K-State students looking for certainty on whether their individual classes will be online or in-person will have to wait until Aug. 3 to be certain about the fall course schedule.
In the past few weeks, students reported that classes they had enrolled in have switched from in-person formats to distance, or online, formats without having been notified by the university of those changes.
On Thursday, provost Charles Taber said in a letter to students that classroom assessments are ongoing, and K-State officials are looking to limit classroom occupancies and prioritizing face-to-face instruction for classes like labs, performance courses and clinical instruction. For that reason, class schedules and learning formats will be subject to change through Aug. 3, to give students a few weeks to adjust their schedules if necessary.
“Inevitably, these efforts are leading to changes in academic schedules, including teaching format, room assignments and class times,” Taber said. “We recognize that these changes will feel disruptive and require a great deal of flexibility on the part of students, faculty and staff.”
Donations, grants
The Manhattan-Ogden school board at its Wednesday meeting accepted a $500 cash donation from the Caroline Peine Charitable Foundation to Amanda Arnold, Bluemont, Bergman, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools for consumable A+STREAM supplies, equipment, student technology or other creative resources.