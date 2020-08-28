A national survey finds Kansas State University students are the happiest in the nation.
According to the 2021 edition of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 386 Colleges,” K-State is No. 1 for happiest students, No. 2 in the nation for students who love their college, No. 3 nationally for best quality of life and best health services, and No. 4 for town-gown relations. K-State also finishes in the Top 10 for best counseling services at No. 7, No. 9 for best athletic facilities and No. 10 for best career services.
Released last week, The Princeton Review’s list is based on surveys of 143,000 college students from across the country. The survey ranks colleges in 62 categories to come up with its list of the Top 20 schools in each category. In the latest edition, K-State is the only Big 12 school to earn a No. 1 ranking in any category.
“In these challenging times, it is so very gratifying to see just how much Kansas State University students truly value their university and its commitment to their pursuit of educational excellence, personal well-being and lifelong learning,” Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students, said in a news release.
Other rankings of note earned by the university include No. 11 for best-run colleges, No. 13 for best campus food, No. 17 for most active student government and No. 20 for best campus dorms.
Teen Center opens
to help students
with schoolwork
The Refuel Teen Center in Ogden is open Monday through Friday to assist children in fifth through 12th grade and enrolled in remote, distance and on-site learning programs. Session times are 7:30 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. This program is for Ogden students only and is limited to 13 students per session.
Lunch will be provided.
Staff members recommends students bring their personal or district iPad or laptop and headphones but there will be some available if needed.
Children will need to bring their schoolwork with them. A printer is available if students need to complete an assignment. There also will be copies of all 9th through 12th grade textbooks on site for students to use.
For information, call The House Café at 785-224-7544.
Author to discuss
common book
in Sept. 30 virtual lecture
William Kamkwamba — the author of Kansas State University’s 2020 common book, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” — will give a virtual lecture for students, faculty, staff and community members.
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 30, through livestream. Visit the K-State First Book website at k-state.edu/ksbn for the livestream link and connection information. The event is free and open to the public.
Kamkwamba’s best-selling memoir tells the true story of human inventiveness, following dreams and improving community.
“This is the right book for 2020 — the story of a young man facing a life-threatening social calamity and finding an ingenious way to use his gifts and strengths to make things better for his community,” said Greg Eiselein, professor of English and director of K-State First.
During the lecture, Kamkwamba will share what has happened since the publication of “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” and discuss low-cost, high-impact projects currently in development for communities around the world.
“We hope that students will read the book and be inspired to find the solutions to problems they see in their community,” said Tara Coleman, coordinator of the K-State First Book committee and associate professor at K-State Libraries. “In the book, while older people looked around and felt hopeless, the protagonist William thought outside of the box and took items that other people were discarding or ignoring and turned it into energy. We want to see K-State students do the same.”
Kamkwamba’s talk is co-sponsored by K-State First Book, K-State Libraries and the English department’s student honorary society, Sigma Tau Delta, among others.
“We’re looking forward to centering voices of color whenever possible this fall, starting with William Kamkwamba’s own story and his online public presentation on Sept. 30,” said Karin Westman, chair of the K-State First Book PR/events committee and department head of English.
Civil engineering
summit to focus
on vehicle safety
K-State’s Department of Civil Engineering faculty will host a 2021 Midwest Commercial Vehicles Safety Summit being held to reduce the number and severity of commercial vehicle crashes through an exchange of ideas.
A grant of nearly $400,000 from the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will bring together state highway agency officials, regional policymakers, emergency services personnel, commercial vehicle enforcement, advocacy groups and private industry to discuss federal research needs:
• Increased public and private awareness of commercial vehicle safety culture.
• Improved road safety for commercial vehicles and buses through deployment of new countermeasures to reduce the severity of crashes.
• Improved safety and security of the transporting of goods.
• Better commercial vehicle resiliency to natural disasters.
• Demonstrated effectiveness of new technologies to increase commercial vehicle safety.
• Enhanced quality and quantity of commercial vehicle safety data.
The K-State team is led by Eric Fitzsimmons, assistant professor and the Hal and Mary Siegele professorship in Engineering, along with civil engineering colleagues Christopher Jones, associate professor and Wallis-Lage Family Cornerstone teaching scholar, and Scott Schiff, teaching professor and Wallis-Lage Family — Carl and Mary Ice Cornerstone teaching scholar.
The three have set a goal of bringing 150 attendees to the Midwest Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit in Kansas City, Missouri, next year.
“We hope to double or triple this number of participants with future summits,” Fitzsimmons said, “as there is a great need to develop and expand a commercial vehicle safety culture in the Midwest.”
The Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration awarded nearly $80 million in grants to states and educational institutions to enhance commercial motor vehicle safety under this program. These most recent awards represent the highest-ever funding level for these critical safety grants.