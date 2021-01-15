The 2021 K-State Rodeo has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
KSU Animal Sciences and Industry department head Mike Day and KSU Rodeo coach Casy Winn made the announcement this week. Because of restrictions on audience sizes for K-State, Riley County, and Manhattan events, the department and the rodeo club weren’t able to host the event in Weber Arena on campus.
Winn said officials had planned to move the rodeo to Domer Arena in Topeka, but in December that arena started being used for hospital overflow, and the facility cancelled all events.
Winn said the rodeo club looked at several other indoor facilities in Kansas, but it could not find the right fit.
“With more than 400 contestants, there are only a few places that have enough parking and seating to accommodate the rodeo,” Winn said.
This year would have been the 65th annual K-State Rodeo. Each year, the rodeo brings more than 10,000 fans to Weber Arena over three days in February to watch competitors from 18 different colleges and universities across Kansas and Oklahoma.
Online master’s
degree in educational
leadership available
for summer 2021
K-State is launching an online master’s degree in educational leadership for summer 2021. K-State is accepting applications for the 36-credit professional degree, which is designed to offer the knowledge and skills needed to assume a significant leadership role in a K-12 school setting. It also offers a path to obtaining a Kansas principal building-level license for teachers looking to enhance their career.
Robert Hachiya, associate professor of educational leadership, said the online program was developed for teachers whose personal circumstances make in-person classes difficult. The program curriculum is focused on three main areas: leadership, student learning needs, and school operations.
K-State employee
wellness kits available for spring
The “Every Wildcat a Wellcat” employee kits have arrived for the spring semester. The kits contain face coverings, hand sanitizer and other hygiene products. The university developed them during the fall 2020 semester to promote a safe return for faculty, staff, and students.
The employee spring kits were available for pickup starting Friday. They will be distributed throughout the separate colleges on campus. People looking to pick up a wellness kit should contact their department representative.
Landscape architecture student awarded
in international design competition
A third-year landscape architecture student at K-State’s College of Architecture, Planning and Design, has received an award after submitting her work in an international design competition.
Anna Rader is the recipient of the Institutional Excellence Award for her design called “Forest City Market” in the UNI Street City Vietnam design contest. UNI hold global architectural competitions.
Thirteen of Rader’s classmates were also selected as finalists, with 35 student entries and 22 professional entries. Nearly half the 32 finalists in the competition were K-State landscape architecture students.
Rader’s design is inspired by the historical identity of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as being a “city in the forest,” with her work incorporating sustainably sourced bamboo structures and lush foliage.
“Receiving this award is a huge honor, and it’s exciting to be recognized by an international jury,” Rader said in a news release. “I am most proud of how the market design uses local materials and structures inspired by traditional fishing traps to create a market that respects the history of Ho Chi Minh City.”
USD 383 schools closed MLK Day
All students in the Manhattan-Ogden district will get Monday off from classes and all district offices will be closed to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
An online prayer breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Monday, as part of the Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee’s annual community celebration and day of service.
More information on the prayer breakfast can be found on the committee’s website at mhk-mlk.org.