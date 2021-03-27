K-State is expanding its Summer STEM Institute with a new virtual opportunity for students to learn more about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.
The Summer STEAM Virtual Academy is open to any fifth to eighth graders across the U.S., and will be offered Monday through Thursday from June 7-24. The registration fee is $75 for all three weeks, and classes run from 9 a.m. to noon. Calista Speake, a remote kindergarten teacher at Amanda Arnold Elementary, acts as the principal for the virtual academy.
The in-person Summer STEM institute for USD 383 students is also open to fifth- to eighth-grade students. Those summer sessions also run June 7-24 and will be held at Bluemont Elementary School. About 325 students from the Manhattan-Ogden school district typically visit the K-State campus each June as part of the STEM program, but the pandemic led organizers of the institute to switch the curriculum and instruction fully online for last year’s institute.
Classes in the virtual academy are designed to make use of common household items to keep expenses low for participants.
K-State students take on 48-Hour Film Challenge
K-State students planned to put the finishing touches Saturday on their short films created in two days.
The 48-Hour Film Challenge kicked off virtually Thursday for K-State students with an interest in filmmaking or videography.
Upon signing in or being matched with a team, student filmmakers are given three elements they must include in their film: a specific line of dialogue, a prop, and a setting. Teams have 48 hours to write, shoot, edit and submit their film online.
Filmmakers compete for a first-place prize and various audience choice awards. A panel of film experts from across the Midwest will judge the films. K-State will have a virtual film screening for the completed projects April 8 at 6 p.m.
The film festival is sponsored by the Department of English in the College of Arts and Sciences.
K-State Polytechnic campus receives three flight trainers
The K-State Polytechnic campus in Salina has been given three flight trainers for students to get a feel for flying an airplane.
The two flat-panel trainers and one full trainer will help faculty instruct future pilots, and give students hands-on knowledge on how to use an automated flight deck, as well as introduce them to the complex systems used to fly modern aircraft.
John and Kim Vanier, longtime Salina residents and supporters of various projects throughout the community and K-State Polytechnic, provided the simulators. In a statement, John Vanier said K-State Polytechnic has always held a special place in his heart.
“With all that the Salina Airport Authority is doing with airport facilities, the training that the school will offer with these simulators will keep K-State Polytechnic at the forefront of aviation education,” Vanier said.
Alysia Starkey, dean and CEO of K-State Polytechnic, said the campus community is tremendously grateful for the Vaniers’ investment.
Geary County school district receive
recognition
for meal service
The central kitchen for USD 475 Geary County is being applauded for its efforts to provide meals to students during the pandemic.
The Kansas State Department of Education recognized the kitchen staff for their “heroic efforts” to feed students since the pandemic began last March. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the kitchen has served about 5,085 students each day.
In a statement, USD 475 Chief Operations Officer David Wild said the response of the central kitchen staff “has been nothing short of amazing.”
The central kitchen also provided meals for day care providers in the area.