The Princeton Review named Kansas State University one of the top 209 colleges and universities in the nation.
University officials announced Friday that K-State is included in the company’s list of best value colleges for 2023. The full list can be viewed at princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-value-colleges.
Among The Princeton Review’s seven categories for ranking public institutions, K-State is No. 2 for best alumni networks and internships, and No. 10 for making an impact on students and the local community.
The Princeton Review’s list is based on data from its surveys of administrators at more than 650 colleges in the 2022-23 school year. Topics covered include academics, cost, financial aid, graduation rates and student debt. The company also factored in data from its surveys of students attending the schools as well as data from PayScale.com’s surveys of the schools’ alumni about their starting and mid-career salaries, and job satisfaction.
K-State provost and executive vice president Chuck Taber said in a statement Friday that the university’s rankings show that the university’s approach to preparing students is “valuable and valued.”
“We provide students with the resources, opportunities and access to internationally recognized educators, researchers and alumni,” Taber said. “In addition, our affordable, unique educational experience is true to our mission of a land-grant university.”
K-State earned a return-on-investment rating score of 86. More than 40 data points determine the score, which was the basis for the Best Value Colleges school selections. Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, said in a statement that the schools the publication chooses as its Best Value Colleges comprise only about 8% of the nation’s four-year undergraduate institutions.
“We commend their administrators, faculties, staff and alumni for all they are doing to educate their students and guide them to success in their careers,” Franek said. “These colleges are also exceptional for the generous amount of financial aid they award to students with need and/or for their comparatively low cost of attendance.”
K-State also was ranked in 11 areas by The Princeton Review last year, including receiving a No. 1 ranking in the nation for best quality of life.
K-State biology names most
promising students
Twelve sophomores and juniors in K-State’s various biology fields are receiving the Division of Biology’s 2022-23 Most Promising Student Awards.
Faculty members nominated students for the award, which is considered to be one of the greatest honors bestowed upon biology students at K-State.
The following students are recipients of the 2023 Division of Biology Most Promising Student Award:
- Michael Bartkoski is a junior majoring in microbiology, medical microbiology option, and biochemistry, medical track, from Lenexa.
- Emily Burnett is a sophomore in fisheries, wildlife, conservation, and environmental biology, environmental biology option, and environmental science from Overland Park.
- Luke Carney is a junior from Andover in fisheries, wildlife, conservation and environmental biology, wildlife ecology and management option.
- Hailey Casey is a junior in biology, human health biology option, and integrated health studies minoring in Spanish from Hays.
- Jordyn Coonrod is a junior in biology, human health option, from Ellsworth.
- Victoria Droge is a junior in microbiology, medical microbiology option, and biological systems engineering from Manhattan.
- Dylan Feist is a junior in microbiology, medical microbiology option, and biochemistry, medical track, from Lenexa.
- Kian Fogarty is a sophomore in biology, human health option, from Olathe.
- Alexa Heseltine is a sophomore in microbiology, medical microbiology option, minoring in gender, women, and sexuality studies and earning a global health, medicine, and society certificate from Derby.
- Abby Schmidt is a junior in fisheries, wildlife, conservation, and environmental biology, environmental biology option, with a secondary major in natural resources and environmental science from Shawnee.
- Klara Stevermer is a junior in biology, ecology and evolutionary biology option, minoring in Spanish from Shawnee.
- Will Sydzyik is a junior in biology, human health option, minoring in business from Lenexa.