Ahead of an uncertain semester, K-State marching band director Frank Tracz will take to the road next week to deliver instruments to members who don’t have their own.
Tracz will take the band’s box truck, paid for by K-State alum and celebrity Eric Stonestreet and emblazoned with band imagery, on a criss-cross trip across Kansas Wednesday, with stops in Salina, Great Bend, Wichita, Kansas City and Topeka.
“It will give the students who don’t own their own marching band instrument a chance to play and practice over the summer,” Tracz said. “More importantly, it is providing ‘hope’ for all involved in this band — hope that we will overcome this pandemic, hope that we get to ‘play band’ again and a sense of normalcy and goodness.
“I think the 400 or so miles and one day in a truck delivering instruments of hope to K-Staters is a great way to help the cause,” he added. “Looking forward to it, and I’m looking forward to seeing the students again — socially distant with a mask of course.”
As far as marching band performances and operations during the semester, Tracz said band leaders are planning for a number of scenarios, like having the entire band play or rotating 100-member bands in each quarter of the game.
The marching band has either sent its horns away for cleaning, or in some cases, to Tracz’s driveway for cleaning in plastic wading pools. Band member Katie Messerla and her mother are also making masks for the entire band.
“(We’re) preparing for social distancing and following all university, city, state, and federal guidelines and doing all we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all,” Tracz said. “Health and safety are concern No. 1.”
MCS calling
for children’s art
Manhattan Catholic Schools is hosting a Good Citizen art contest for children in the community.
The contest, open to children ages 4 through 14, is looking for children’s artwork that demonstrates what it means to be a good citizen, particularly during times of unrest and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
A panel of children judges will look for work that embodies the good citizenship themes of honesty, compassion, respect, responsibility and courage.
MCS, which will take place by online submission to coordinator Patsy Johnson at johnsonpatsy50@yahoo.com, is accepting original paintings, digital works, photography and pictures of mixed media and sculpture.
No physical entries will be accepted, and children should be sure to include their name, email address, phone number and parent permission form with the submissions.
First prize will be $100, second prize will be $50 and third prize will be $25, with all entries recognized on the school’s social media. Winners will be announced Aug. 11.