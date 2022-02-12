Kansas State University administrators are granting sabbatical leave to 42 faculty members for the next school year.
University officials made the announcement Tuesday. Sabbatical leave is intended to give faculty members an opportunity to pursue scholarly and professional enrichment. This time away from campus allows people to conduct research studies, participate in creative or artistic activities, and otherwise learn more about their chosen profession or field of interest.
Faculty members are expected to share what they learned or achieved upon returning from their sabbatical. The following faculty members were granted sabbatical leave for the 2022-23 school year:
Adam Ahlers, horticulture and natural resources; Bacim Alali, mathematics; Katsura Asano, biology; Chardie Baird, sociology, anthropology, and social work; Doris Carroll, special education, counseling and student affairs; Steven Cassou, economics; Bongsug Chae, management; Mark Crosby, English; Kate Digby, music, theatre and dance; Ike Ehie, management; Jessica Falcone, sociology, anthropology, and social work; Wayne Goins, music, theatre and dance; Socorro Herrera, Center for Intercultural and Multilingual Advocacy; Laurie Johnson, political science; Kentino Kaadze, physics; Hyung Kim, landscape architecture and regional & community planning; Matthew Kirk, geology; Nina Lilja, agricultural economics; Romulo Lollato, agronomy; Max Lu, geography and geospatial sciences
Anuja Madan, English; Yurii Maravin, physics; Jocelyn McDonald, biology; Hani Melhem, civil engineering; Kristin Michel, biology; Nancy Muturi, journalism and mass communications; Craig Parker, music, theatre and dance; Phillip Payne, music, theatre and dance; Bryan Pinkall, music, theatre and dance; Pavithra Prabhakar, computer science; Daniel Rolles, physics; Lisa Rubin, special education, counseling and student affairs; Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, agronomy; Thomas Sarmiento, English; Benjamin Schwab, agricultural economics; Joel Spencer, geology; Craig Spencer, mathematics; Amaud Temme, geography and geospatial sciences; Shirley Tung, English; Laura Valentin-Rivera, modern languages; Nelson Villoria, agricultural economics; and Harlan Weaver, social transformational studies.
Former KS poet
laureate to give Beach lecture
A former Kansas Poet Laureate and a Kansas City-area weather photographer are teaming up to tell the story of Kansas skies.
Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg will present her lecture “Kansas Weather in Life, Literature and Photography” in-person at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Beach Museum of Art. During the presentation, Mirriam-Goldberg will discuss how weather shapes our lives and helps form our identity as Kansans.
Mirriam-Goldberg was only the third Kansas Poet Laureate, a title she held from 2009 to 2012. Her presentation features her words paired with images from atmospheric photographer and storm chaser Stephen Locke.
Based in the Kansas City area, Locke has documented the fluctuations in Kansas weather for at least three decades.
This event is part of the Beach Museum’s annual program series “Art in Motion,” which is a tribute to museum namesake Marianna Kistler Beach. Mirriam-Goldberg’s presentation is free to attend.
K-State musicians
to perform in KC
The talents of Kansas State University musicians will be on display next week in Kansas City.
The K-State Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir and Wind Ensemble will perform Thursday at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Mo.
The program, titled “Kaleidoscope,” features more than 60 guest musicians representing high school orchestra programs from across the Kansas City Metro area that will join the K-State performers.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free.