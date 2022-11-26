Kansas State University has received final approval to demolish two buildings considered to be iconic parts of campus.
The Kansas Board of Regents last week approved the final statements of demolition for the Ahearn Gymnasium and Natatorium, as well as Edwards Hall.
All three buildings are on a list of KSU campus facilities that will be razed because of their maintenance status.
The Natatorium, which houses much of the kinesiology department offices and classes, will be torn down in two phases. First, the pool area torn down in March or April. Then, in the summer months, demolition crews will move on to the rest of the Natatorium, including the administrative offices, conference room, a 4,000-square-foot research gym, classrooms and locker rooms.
Demolition to Ahearn Gym will begin once the Natatorium is razed and will likely continue into 2024. Both building sites will be returned to green space.
K-State officials said that, by demolishing both buildings, the university will save about $300,000 annually in maintenance costs. Ahearn Fieldhouse will not come down, but instead will be prepared for future renovations.
The Natatorium opened in 1975, while the Ahearn Fieldhouse was built in 1951 and later renovated in 1988. The pool area of the Natatorium was closed in March 2020 because of ventilation issues aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. University officials decided to close it permanently last February because of the maintenance backlog and ongoing pandemic. Currently, the pool area of the Natatorium houses the university’s COVID-19 supplies.
Edwards Hall was built in 1967 as a residence hall and now houses several administrative units, including Human Capital Services and the university police department. Demolition will begin in January and is expected to be completed by May.
In the past two years, the building suffered a fire attributed to a faulty HVAC unit last March scorched a third-floor room, causing $20,000 in damage, and a severe thunderstorm in June of this year ripped off a portion of the building’s roof. Officials said the empty space will be used for additional campus parking.
In other business, the Regents approved a request from KSU to replace a Beef Cattle Research Center commodity shed heavily damaged by straight-line winds last December. K-State demolished the shed in February. The new 2,760-square-foot, non-insulated metal shed will cost $185,000 to build and is expected to be completed in March.
USD 383 resignations
The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved a spate of staff resignations its meeting Nov. 16.
The USD 383 human resources department listed 15 people who were resigning from the district. The resignations were made effective with the board’s passage of the consent agenda.
The following people have resigned from USD 383. They are listed in the same format as appears in the agenda documents.
- Miya Martin, Paraeducator, Eugene Field Early Learning Center, submitted her resignation effective Sept. 19. Martin has been with the district since September.
- Felicia Reisner, Night Custodian, Keith Noll Maintenance Center, submitted her resignation effective Aug. 24. Reisner has been with the district since August.
- Jared Adams, Paraeducator, Manhattan High School-East, submitted his resignation effective Sept. 30. Adams has been with the district since August.
- Taryn Seely, Art Teacher, Oliver Brown/Ogden Elementary, submitted her resignation effective May 19, 2023. Seely has been with the district since August.
- Kayla Ames, Classroom Support Staff, Eugene Field Early Learning Center, submitted her resignation effective Sept. 30. Ames has been with the district since August 2020.
- Michael Crawford, Bus Driver, Transportation Department, submitted his resignation effective Oct. 28. Crawford has been with the district since July.
- Abby Richardson, Teacher, Frank Bergman Elementary, submitted her resignation effective May 19, 2023. Richardson has been with the district since January 2020.
- Lauren Emmitt, Teacher, Manhattan High School, submitted her resignation effective Dec. 16. Emmitt has been with the district since August 2020.
- Jacquelyn Smith, Teacher, Frank Bergman Elementary, submitted her resignation effective May 19, 2023. Smith has been with the district since August 2017.
- Janet Hanson, Special Education Gifted Facilitator, Manhattan High School, submitted her resignation effective May 19, 2023. Hanson has been with the district since August 2013.
- Candice Lane, Early Childhood Teacher, Eugene Field Early Learning Center, submitted her resignation effective May 19, 2023. Lane has been with the district since February 2017.
- Chloe Hart, Teacher, Ogden Elementary School, submitted her resignation effective May 19, 2023. Hart has been with the district since April 2018.
- Robert Hamilton, Teacher, Manhattan High School, submitted his resignation May 19, 2023. Hamilton has been with the district since August 2021.
- Frances Eck, Special Education Teacher, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, has submitted her resignation effective May 19, 2023. Eck has been with the district since August 2019.
- Michelle Wilkes, Teacher, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, submitted her resignation effective May 19, 2023. Wilkes has been with the district since August.
Jones and Miller recognized for outstanding teaching
Cassandra Jones, professor of animal sciences and industry, and Chad Miller, associate professor of horticulture and natural resources, were named recipients of the 2022 U.S. Department of Agriculture Excellence in College and University Teaching Awards for Food and Agricultural Sciences.
In recognition of their scholarship, pedagogy and dedication to instruction, the annual awards include stipends of $2,000 to improve teaching at their respective universities. They received the awards at the 2022 annual Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities meeting in Denver earlier in November.
“We applaud this year’s winners of the Excellence in College and University Teaching Awards for Food and Agricultural Sciences,” Wendy Fink said in a statement. Fink is the executive director of the Academic Programs Section at the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities.
“Through their dedicated and focused passion in mentoring and instruction, they serve as inspirational leaders for their students and other faculty striving to serve their students better,” Fink said.
With 19 winners, Kansas State University ranks second nationally for the number of recipients since the inception of this awards program in 1992.
Singers place at regional student competition
Singers from the Kansas State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance competed at the West Central Regional Student Auditions at Colorado State University in Fort Collins on Nov. 18.
The event is sponsored by the National Association of Teachers of Singing, the primary professional association for voice teachers, and includes schools from Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. Students spent the first part of the semester preparing specific repertoire for the association and spent two days attending masterclasses and competing in the judged auditions. Select students, Claire Severance and Emma Curry, also performed in masterclasses in Musical Theatre.
Several students advanced to the semifinal round, and five students placed in their respective divisions: Carter Keesecker, fifth place, lower college classical; Amaya Dungan, second place, third-year college classical; Paige Padgett, fourth place, senior classical; Emma Curry, fifth place, fourth/fifth-year musical theatre; and Alyssa Byers, third place in both fourth/fifth-year college classical and upper college musical theatre. Other participants included Hayden Holmberg, Kiara Islam, semifinalist; Addy Wichman; Laura Kovar; Sarah Keary; Maggie Masoner; Lie Lookhart, semifinalist; Caleb Miller, semifinalist; Brittany Taylor, semifinalist; Emma Iacovella, Claire Severance, semifinalist; Sesthleng Garcia, semifinalist.
School of Music, Theatre, and Dance voice faculty include Jesus DeHoyos, Bryan Pinkall, Reg Pittman, Cheryl Richt, Amy Rosine and Patricia Thompson. Pianists for the student auditions were Norma Roozeboom, Songhwa Chae and Alicia Santee-Davis.