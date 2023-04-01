The KSU Foundation raised more than $1 million to benefit university financial literacy programming.
During the foundation’s All In for K-State day of philanthropic giving March 22, more than 700 donors from all 50 states and five countries contributed a total of $1,051,199.
The money will be used to create financial literacy programming, including free financial wellbeing courses for all incoming students. The university also will add more peer counselor positions in the coming months. The goal is to extend the reach of Powercat Financial and bring more financial literacy information to incoming students.
Kathleen Hatch, Morrison Family associate vice president for student wellbeing, said in a statement Thursday that it’s hard for students and their families to navigate early financial decisions that may cause stress.
“We will start to see the dividend from the K-State generosity immediately with our newly admitted students this spring, as well as the development of exciting opportunities for every student to meaningfully engage in their financial future,” Hatch said.
K-State searching
for director of fraternity and sorority life
A committee at K-State made up of Greek life members, alumni and university staff has begun the search for a director of fraternity and sorority life.
The university also announced the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life will once again become a department within the Division of Student Life on campus.
K-State officials made the announcement Thursday. The search committee has hired professional recruiting firm Spelman Johnson to help find the next candidate. Officials said the director of fraternity and sorority life will advocate for and oversee the activities of the Interfraternity and Panhellenic Councils.
The director will provide oversight for the fraternity and sorority life office and serves as the primary contact person for the fraternity and sorority life community. Officials said the successful candidate will have an opportunity to “rebuild the fraternity and sorority life office” and establish roles and responsibilities for the office’s staff.
Manhattan families who are interested in enrolling their children in the Summer STEM Institute can do so now.
The USD 383 summertime science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program is taking place in June. Students who are interested in participating can register online at usd383.org/community/summer-learning.
Two separate registration links exist for grades 5-6 and grades 7-8. STEM courses are open to students who reside inside and outside of the school district.
To participate, students must be currently enrolled in grades 5-8.
The Summer STEM Institute takes place June 5-22, Mondays to Thursdays, at K-State Bluemont Hall. Classes run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Fees for the Summer STEM Institute range from $120 for full fee students, $45 for students qualifying for free or reduced lunches, and $30 for students qualifying for free lunches. Scholarships also are available for eligible students.
Registration for the Summer STEM program ends May 5.