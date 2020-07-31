Raj Khosla has been selected to lead Kansas State University’s department of agronomy starting in January.
For the past 21 years, Khosla has been on the faculty in the Department of Soil & Crop Sciences at Colorado State University, where he leads a thriving, globally recognized research, teaching and extension program in precision agriculture.
He has co-authored more than 100 refereed journal articles, book chapters, extension publications, proceedings and other publications.
“Dr. Raj Khosla comes to us with a tremendous reputation as a research scientist, accomplished teacher and rising administrative leader,” Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension, said in a statement. “Raj is an excellent choice as the next administrative leader for the Department of Agronomy and an ideal fit to inspire and focus the department toward strategic areas of unique global impact.”
Khosla holds a Ph.D. and master’s degree in soil fertility & crop management and soil physics, respectively, from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech). He obtained his bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences from the University of Allahabad.
He is a fellow of the American Society of Agronomy, Soil Science Society of America, Soil and Water Conservation Society, and an Honorary Life Fellow of the International Society of Precision Agriculture. He is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences and symposia.
In 2011, Khosla was appointed to membership for NASA’s Presidential Advisory Board on Positioning, Navigation and Timing to work on space-based GPS policy for the United States. He was named the Jefferson Science Fellow by the National Academy of Sciences in 2012 and was appointed as the Senior Science Advisor to the U.S. Department of State.
In 2015, he was recognized as the Precision Ag Educator of the Year, a national honor bestowed by the agricultural industry.
“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining the Department of Agronomy,” Khosla said in a statement. “I am looking forward to learning, leading, and working with world-class faculty, staff, students and stakeholders as we move the department forward in key areas of global strength.”
Graduate dean
finalists forums set
K-State’s search committee announced three finalists who will interview virtually for the vice provost for graduate education and dean of Graduate School position. The university has set virtual open forums for each candidate.
Rose Marie Ward, professor and interim associate provost and dean of the Graduate School at Miami University, will interview on Aug. 5. The virtual open forum will be from 1-2 p.m.
Mitchell McKinney, professor and director of the Political Communication Institute at the University of Missouri, will interview on Aug. 7. The virtual open forum will be from 1-2 p.m.
Claudia Petrescu, professor and chief strategy officer at Oakland University, will interview on Aug. 10. The virtual open forum will be from 1-2 p.m.
In a recent announcement, the university said there were four candidates interviewing for the position, but officials said one candidate withdrew from consideration.
People with K-State user names and passwords are encouraged to participate in each virtual open forum and Q&A session titled, “The Future of Graduate Education at a 21st Century Land-Grant University: Opportunities and Challenges.”
Questions for candidates may be submitted in advance via email to search committee chair Dean Amit at amitc@k-state.edu or asked live during each virtual open forum using the chat feature.
The forums may be accessed at k-state.edu/provost/about/searches/. For those unable to participate live, the virtual open forums will be archived on the provost’s search website.